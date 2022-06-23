Immersive, or not—that is the question

Meanwhile, at Chang Chui, a creative park now celebrating its fifth anniversary with more local-friendly atmosphere than before, STUDIO11206 and Throw BKK collaborated in “2046: The Greater Exodus.” Billed as “Bangkok’s first immersive theatre dining experience,” the show took audiences, and diners, on a trip to Utopia on board the plane-turned-fine-dining-restaurant Na-Oh Bangkok. It’s a storyline that fit the décor of this unique restaurant, to begin with, and the team of costume, set, sound and lighting designers deftly enhanced the atmosphere to make it even more theatrical.

On board, we were allowed to go mask-free while enjoying delectable food and drinks served by masked wait staff at our table in designated section in accordance with the ticket price. Seasoned stage actors, also mask-free, portraying charactersfrom many professions running for the upcoming electionstopped by to explain why we should vote for them and not the others. In the meantime, a singer, a pianist and a mime also delighted all passengers. Some of us also received special invitations to meet other characters in the cockpit and cargo hold. In other words, each audience would not get the same experience.

In short, it’s a rather busy few hours and sometimes we didn’t even know what to focus on—the food or the performance. As we were about to order another drink, our waiter hurriedly arrived with the bill and we found out later that this was to clear the aisles for the last scene in which

Then, all characters roamed the spacecraft with a musical number and shortly after the chef, masked and apparently not portraying a character, skillfully showed us how to make a dessert. Invited to join the final walking parade in celebration of this journey, some diners declined and chose to stay at their tables enjoying more drinks and conversation with peers, and taking photos on their phones.

With two immersive experiences in the span of few days, I couldn’t help compare it with Punchdrunk’s “A Drowned Man: A Hollywood Fable” and Look Left and Right’s “You Once Said Yes” and realized that both of these works by UK artists allowed each audience to fully immerse themselves into not only the performance but also the environment—solo, almost at will, on foot and mobile-phone free.

“Me and My Little Prince” finished its run last Sunday (June 19), but the offstage drama beyond our imagination is on. A Facebook group has been set up by some audience members who felt that they were ripped off by this work whose ticket costs Bt 1,800 (or equal to 4 4DX movie tickets) and are planning to file a complaint to the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB), probably the first time in the history of Thai theatre. Visit www.facebook.com/TranceStudio.co

After last weekend’s cancellation due to COVID cases among the production crew, “2046: The Greater Exodus” continues from Friday (June 24) to Sunday (June 26), 7pm at Na-Oh Bangkok, Chang Chui, 10-minute walk from Bang Bamru station (SRT Red Line). Tickets (dinner included) are from Bt 2,750 to 6,380. The performance is in Thai but some actors are willing to talk to you in English, if you can’t speak Thai. For more details, www.facebook.com/2046TheGreaterExodus



By Pawit Mahasarinand