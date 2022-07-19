Japanese manga : Joker raising a Baby Batman

Volume 1 depicts the Joker's struggles with being a parent; as he stumbles about trying to learn how to take care of a baby, he also jokes around and doesn't take it too seriously. By Volume 2, however, he's gotten the hang of being a single dad, and that's where we really get to see his fatherly side (yes, even the Joker has a fatherly side!).

And as the Joker becomes more parent-like, so too does Baby Bruce grow. In Volume 1, Baby Bruce plays more of a supporting role, a character used to draw out the conflicts for the Joker. But as the story progresses, Baby Batman transforms from being just a side character into a Super Justice Baby.

In the second volume Baby Bruce has grown from an infant to a toddler. He's walking and going to daycare, and though he can't speak yet, he's developed his own method of communication, like how he puffs out his cheeks when he's happy. The bond he develops with the Joker as he grows up is also extremely touching.

In conclusion, One Operation Joker is a comedy manga that anyone can enjoy, even if you have no interest in or knowledge of Batman or the Joker.

Sadly, it looks like it doesn't have an English-language translation yet, you might have to wait a bit before it comes out.