If I remember ‘Four Days in September’ correctly

Five friends—effortlessly performed with their real nicknames by Jaturachai Srichanwanpen, Nualpanod Nat Khianpukdee, Saifah Tanthana, Suranya Poonyaphitak and Witwisit Hiranyawongkul—get together and sings Chit Phumisak’s “Saengdao haeng sattha” at the beginning. They discuss many issues including the mysteriously disappeared Blue Diamond and the roles of two Siam-made canons in the Storming of the Bastille, and more than once reiterate, “If I remember it correctly, then it’s true.” Later when one friend is missing after a gunshot the rest is alarmed but then their search for him is distracted by other matters. In another scene, when they are talking about joining a major demonstration at Sanam Luang on September 19, 2020, they are in fact following it on social media. Then, when these friends are laying the new People’s Party memorial peg, it turns out to be Ouija. One wonders here if Thai people are forgetful or playful, or both.

Throughout the 85-minute performance, their actions are monitored, and sometimes manipulated, by a silent character in black attire and mask nonchalantly performed by Sarut Komalittipong. Another major character without any dialogue is an old-style three-blade ceiling fan the birthday of which is celebrated by other characters who repeat that it should be fixed and not replaced. I would rather not elaborate here what it actually represents to make sure that my newspaper would be running my next article next week but instead recommend you watch and enjoy this satirical highlight by yourself.

Driving home that evening, I was thinking of many international theatre critic colleagues who have been frequently inquiring about Thailand’s politics and how it inspires Thai theatre makers.

I was also recalling the 2015 production of B-Floor Theatre’s “Bang Lamerd” all performances of which were monitored by army officers. Although stage performance is viewed by only a few hundred audiences at a time unlike movies, YouTube, or TikTok, it is important that artists are allowed openly and actively discuss their political views with the audience who may agree or disagree with them. That’s how democracy and contemporary arts function although we need to heavily rely on allusions here to make sure we can get away with it here in Thailand.

“Four Days in September (The Missing Comrade),” in Thai with English surtitles, continues at Bangkok CityCity Gallery in Soi Sathorn 1 (10 minute-walk from MRT Lumphini) until Sunday. Weekdays at 7:30pm and weekend at 4pm. Tickets are Bt 700 (Bt 650 for a group of five or more and Bt 450 for students), available at www.facebook.com/theatreforwhat or email [email protected]

From August 19 to October 22, For What Theatre’s another production “This Song Father Used to Sing” will be presented in 8 cities in 4 European countries, including Noorderson Performing Arts Festival in Groningen and Festival d’Automne a Paris, giving theatregoers another glimpse into contemporary Thai theatre.

By Pawit Mahasarinand

Photo: Anna Van Waeg/Kunstenfestivaldesarts

