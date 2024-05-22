Sacred and ancient: The evolution of Visakha Bucha Day in Thailand

Known in Thailand as Visakha Bucha, Vesak is an annual public holiday commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Gautama Buddha on the same day of different years.

The name derives from the sixth lunar month of the year, known as Vaisakha in Pali.

Vesak (Visakha Bucha) is marked on the full moon of this month, when Prince Siddhartha is said to have been born in Lumbini – now a Buddhist pilgrimage site in Nepal.