Sacred and ancient: The evolution of Visakha Bucha Day in Thailand

Known in Thailand as Visakha Bucha, Vesak is an annual public holiday commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Gautama Buddha on the same day of different years.
The name derives from the sixth lunar month of the year, known as Vaisakha in Pali.
Vesak (Visakha Bucha) is marked on the full moon of this month, when Prince Siddhartha is said to have been born in Lumbini – now a Buddhist pilgrimage site in Nepal.
Thirty-five years later, according to scriptures, he attained enlightenment by the banks of the Neranjara River in Uruvela Senanigama, now known as Bodh Gaya, a village in Bihar, India.
The Buddha is said to have preached for the next 45 years before dying and entering Parinibbana (final nirvana) at the age of 80 in Kushinagara, modern-day Uttar Pradesh, India.
His death is traditionally dated to 543 BCE. However, most scholars cite archaeological evidence suggesting he actually lived around 150 years later.
Vesak is thought to have been introduced to Thailand during the Sukhothai era (1238-1438). The tradition may have arrived from Sri Lanka, which became the centre of Buddhist scholarship and inquiry as early as the third century BCE. The Sukhothai and Lanka kingdoms enjoyed close relations during the Sukhothai period. Monks from Lanka travelling to Thailand to propagate Buddhism likely brought the Vesak practices with them.
Visakha Bucha during the Sukhothai period is described in the Book of Nang Noppamat, written by a Thai courtier in the 18th century.
According to the book, the king, his courtiers and the people of Sukhothai would mark Vesak by decorating the city with flowers, lanterns and lamps. The city was lit up for three days and three nights to honour the Triple Gem – the Buddha, the Dhamma, and the Sangha.
Meanwhile, the royal family performed various merit-making deeds. In the evening, the monarch and his court proceeded to the royal temple for a candlelight procession around the principal Buddha statue.
The people of Sukhothai would listen to sermons, offer food and alms to monks and novices, donate to the poor, and engage in acts of merit such as freeing animals.
Nang Noppamat’s description laid the foundation for the modern Visakha Bucha Day, which is unfolding today. Thais will begin the day by giving alms to monks and listening to sermons. The evening is preserved for Wian Tian, or candlelight processions around the ordination halls of temples.