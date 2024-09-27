Get a taste of contemporary Thai culture and soft power at Bangkok Skywalk

Bangkok’s MBK Center is reinforcing its position as the lifestyle hub for the new generation with a new project.
Under the slogan "MBK Center…Center of the Youth", the centre has opened a co-create space, engaging young artists, students from all institutions in Thailand, giving them a platform to showcase their creative works and develop their potential in front of Thai and international visitors.
In collaboration with the Faculty of Fine Arts, Communication Design Department, Srinakharinwirot University Prasarnmit, a special venture titled “Thai Soft Power Project” has been launched to present contemporary Thai identity through character design and illustrations.
The new chic check-in spot is located at the Skywalk area and the A La Art connection.
The Soft Power Ranger artwork, an illustration project by Sariya Hansavek, was inspired by Thailand’s rich fashion culture. The colourful illustrations depict a story set in a chaotic world where evil giants rise to destroy Thailand's soft power.
A guardian angel seeks to stop these villains using the power of a magical orb, granting strength to her companions: a charming elephant and a young girl, named Chompoo and Mo, to help thwart the giants' malicious plans.
Another highlight at the Skywalk is the iconic tuk-tuk, a symbol of Thai culture and tourism beloved worldwide. The artwork "Thai Festival for Everyone" by Wiralthira Boontham has been inspired by the lively atmosphere of temple fairs, where both humans and ghosts can join in the fun.
The project blends elements of Thai temple festivals and Halloween, featuring cartoon-style illustrations of a temple fair surrounding the tuk-tuk. The scene depicts various entertainment activities, including dart-throwing and shooting booths, Ferris wheels, outdoor movie screenings, and haunted houses. The tuk-tuk is also decorated with iconic Thai ghost characters such as Krasue, Krahang, and Nang Tani, making it a standout, eye-catching display.
Along the A La Art connection, the path is full of vibrant colours and fun experiences, including a learning journey on how to make kanom buang (Thai crispy pancakes). Visitors can follow the steps from pouring the batter to adding the filling, with a variety of traditional and charcoal pancakes, as well as sweet and savoury fillings. There’s even a giant kanom buang where everyone can immerse themselves inside as part of the filling and snap some chic photos. The "How to Make Thai Crispy Pancake" project, created by Nicharasm Anandecharat, draws inspiration from this ancient Thai dessert, which dates back to the Sukhothai period and remains one of the most popular and well-known Thai treats.
Another highlight of the exhibition showcases the soft power of Muay Thai, a unique martial art recognised as a significant cultural heritage that has gained fame worldwide. Additionally, the MBK Center hosts a signature event called MBK Center Fight Night on the first and last Wednesdays of each month, drawing significant attention from international tourists who come to watch and cheer for the fighters.
Manta Samranrit has created a project titled "How to Fight?", designing characters of boxing pairs demonstrating various Muay Thai techniques, including Crocodile Tail Whip, Mon Yan Lak, Yok Khao Phra Sumen, and Huk Kho Erawan.
Informative signs detail each technique's name and the offensive and defensive movements involved. These signs are designed to stand out, featuring text laid out in a style reminiscent of vintage newspapers.
Come and capture memorable moments with these creative works at MBK Center X Srinakharinwirot University in the special project “Thai Soft Power”, presenting contemporary Thai culture at the Skywalk and A La Art connecting area from now until October 31.