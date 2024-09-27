Get a taste of contemporary Thai culture and soft power at Bangkok Skywalk

The project blends elements of Thai temple festivals and Halloween, featuring cartoon-style illustrations of a temple fair surrounding the tuk-tuk. The scene depicts various entertainment activities, including dart-throwing and shooting booths, Ferris wheels, outdoor movie screenings, and haunted houses. The tuk-tuk is also decorated with iconic Thai ghost characters such as Krasue, Krahang, and Nang Tani, making it a standout, eye-catching display.

Along the A La Art connection, the path is full of vibrant colours and fun experiences, including a learning journey on how to make kanom buang (Thai crispy pancakes). Visitors can follow the steps from pouring the batter to adding the filling, with a variety of traditional and charcoal pancakes, as well as sweet and savoury fillings. There’s even a giant kanom buang where everyone can immerse themselves inside as part of the filling and snap some chic photos. The "How to Make Thai Crispy Pancake" project, created by Nicharasm Anandecharat, draws inspiration from this ancient Thai dessert, which dates back to the Sukhothai period and remains one of the most popular and well-known Thai treats.

Another highlight of the exhibition showcases the soft power of Muay Thai, a unique martial art recognised as a significant cultural heritage that has gained fame worldwide. Additionally, the MBK Center hosts a signature event called MBK Center Fight Night on the first and last Wednesdays of each month, drawing significant attention from international tourists who come to watch and cheer for the fighters.

Manta Samranrit has created a project titled "How to Fight?", designing characters of boxing pairs demonstrating various Muay Thai techniques, including Crocodile Tail Whip, Mon Yan Lak, Yok Khao Phra Sumen, and Huk Kho Erawan.

Informative signs detail each technique's name and the offensive and defensive movements involved. These signs are designed to stand out, featuring text laid out in a style reminiscent of vintage newspapers.

Come and capture memorable moments with these creative works at MBK Center X Srinakharinwirot University in the special project “Thai Soft Power”, presenting contemporary Thai culture at the Skywalk and A La Art connecting area from now until October 31.

