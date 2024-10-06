Exhibition by Korean photographer opens Sunday

The World Fellowship of Buddhists (WFB) is inviting people to visit the exhibition "The Beauty of Impermanence" by renowned photographer Professor Lee Yong-ha from South Korea.

His works capture the rare beauty of natural changes, a result of his extensive experience. Many of the photos are once-in-a-lifetime shots, while others took years of waiting for the perfect moment, as the stunning natural phenomena depicted can only be seen for one or two days each year.