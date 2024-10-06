Exhibition by Korean photographer opens Sunday

The World Fellowship of Buddhists (WFB) is inviting people to visit the exhibition "The Beauty of Impermanence" by renowned photographer Professor Lee Yong-ha from South Korea.
His works capture the rare beauty of natural changes, a result of his extensive experience. Many of the photos are once-in-a-lifetime shots, while others took years of waiting for the perfect moment, as the stunning natural phenomena depicted can only be seen for one or two days each year.
The exhibition will be open from October 6 to November 17, with an official opening ceremony on Sunday, October 6, at 2pm at Queen's Gallery, Ratchadamnoen Road, Bangkok.
The event will be presided over by Pallop Thai-Aree, president of the World Fellowship of Buddhists.