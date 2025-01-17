Govt expected to seek World Heritage status for historic temple

A proposal to nominate Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan, in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, for inscription as a UNESCO World Heritage Site will be sent for Cabinet approval next week.
Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on will present the proposal to the Cabinet on Tuesday (January 21), following approval from the National Committee on January 15.
To qualify for the 2025 review cycle, the World Heritage Center in Paris must receive the documents by February 1.
The nomination of Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan has been justified due to its cultural significance, representing the exchange of Brahmanism-Hinduism, Mahayana Buddhism, and Theravada Buddhism in southern maritime Asia. The site has been in continuous use for 1,500 years and remains a hub of traditions upheld by diverse beliefs. Its unique cultural blend reflects a deep connection between the sacred site and its surrounding community.
The nomination area includes the entire premises of the historic Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan, with the Phra Borommathat Chedi as the centrepiece, symbolising enduring Buddhist rituals and traditions.
The 37th World Heritage Committee Session in 2013 included the site in the Tentative List for cultural heritage.
Apichart Sakdiset, an adviser to the minister, highlighted over a decade of collective efforts by Nakhon Si Thammarat residents and agencies to secure World Heritage status for the historic wat. Once approved by the Cabinet, the final decision by the World Heritage Committee is expected to be favourable.
Achieving this status is expected to boost cultural tourism and generate annual revenue of 500–750 million baht, benefiting local communities, businesses and the province.
“In terms of cultural value, this designation will foster broader international cultural exchange and connections. For the people of Nakhon Si Thammarat, the custodians of this heritage, it will instil a deeper sense of pride, unity, and shared commitment to preserving our World Heritage,” Apichart said.