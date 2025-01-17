Govt expected to seek World Heritage status for historic temple

A proposal to nominate Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan, in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, for inscription as a UNESCO World Heritage Site will be sent for Cabinet approval next week.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on will present the proposal to the Cabinet on Tuesday (January 21), following approval from the National Committee on January 15.

To qualify for the 2025 review cycle, the World Heritage Center in Paris must receive the documents by February 1.