PM extends her best wishes for the Year of the Snake

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has extended her Chinese New Year greetings for the year 2025, wishing all Thai people wealth, abundance, and prosperity
“Xin Nian Kuai Le! Happy New Year to all Thai-Chinese and Chinese communities. On the occasion of the Chinese New Year 2025, which marks the lunar new year for the Chinese, I send my love and best wishes to all Thai-Chinese and Chinese people, both in Thailand and abroad,” she said.
“Chinese New Year is a special time when family members come together to celebrate the arrival of the new year, creating smiles and laughter. It is the beginning of a year filled with good things. It also symbolises the cultural bonds and long-standing connection between the Thai and Chinese people. I hope that this relationship will remain strong, fostering a friendship between our two countries that will lead to continuous cooperation, creating benefits for the citizens of both nations,” the Prime Minister added.
“I wish everyone good health, a warm family, and happiness. May all your thoughts and wishes come true. May your businesses thrive, prosper, and bring wealth. I also hope that during this Chinese New Year, you will find happiness, recharge your physical and mental strength, and become stronger to help build Thailand into a country full of tangible opportunities—a country where everyone can make their dreams come true. A country where all Thais have food, resources, dignity, and equality. Gong Xi Fa Cai!”