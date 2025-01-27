PM extends her best wishes for the Year of the Snake

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has extended her Chinese New Year greetings for the year 2025, wishing all Thai people wealth, abundance, and prosperity

“Xin Nian Kuai Le! Happy New Year to all Thai-Chinese and Chinese communities. On the occasion of the Chinese New Year 2025, which marks the lunar new year for the Chinese, I send my love and best wishes to all Thai-Chinese and Chinese people, both in Thailand and abroad,” she said.