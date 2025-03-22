Get ready to splash into Thailand’s biggest Songkran festival once again! Mark your calendars for five days of festive fun at Sanam Luang, Bangkok.
Event Details
Date: April 11–15, 2025
Location: Sanam Luang, Bangkok
TAT invites everyone to ring in the Thai New Year with a spectacular celebration, preserving the rich traditions of Songkran while spreading happiness and joy. This year, the festival returns in grand style at Sanam Luang, promising an unforgettable experience!
Highlights of Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 (Songkran at Sanam Luang 2025)
8 Grand Songkran Parades
Witness eight spectacular parades along Ratchadamnoen Klang Road on April 12–13, each showcasing the unique cultural heritage of Thailand’s regions, bursting with vibrant colours and festive energy.
Live Concerts & Top Artists
Enjoy electrifying performances by Thailand’s biggest artists, bringing non-stop excitement to the festival.
Water Splash Zone x EDM Music
Dive into the ultimate water party with top-tier EDM DJs, setting the beat for an unforgettable Songkran celebration.
Drone Light Show
Be amazed by a 1,200-drone spectacle, illuminating the night sky with dazzling formations that tell the story of Songkran.
Merit-Making & Buddha Water Blessing
Start the Thai New Year with blessings by taking part in Buddha water blessing ceremonies and traditional religious rituals.
Thai Food Market
Savor authentic Thai flavors from every region, featuring a curated selection of the country’s best street food and delicacies.
This Songkran 2025, immerse yourself in a grand celebration that blends fun, tradition, and spectacle like never before. Get ready to splash, celebrate, and experience Songkran in its full glory! Stay tuned for more details coming soon!