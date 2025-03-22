Get ready to splash into Thailand’s biggest Songkran festival once again! Mark your calendars for five days of festive fun at Sanam Luang, Bangkok.

Event Details

Date: April 11–15, 2025

Location: Sanam Luang, Bangkok

TAT invites everyone to ring in the Thai New Year with a spectacular celebration, preserving the rich traditions of Songkran while spreading happiness and joy. This year, the festival returns in grand style at Sanam Luang, promising an unforgettable experience!

Highlights of Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 (Songkran at Sanam Luang 2025)

8 Grand Songkran Parades

Witness eight spectacular parades along Ratchadamnoen Klang Road on April 12–13, each showcasing the unique cultural heritage of Thailand’s regions, bursting with vibrant colours and festive energy.