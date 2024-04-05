Dhaka's Panthapath street market: A hub for affordable shoes

However, shoe shopping can take a toll on your wallet, especially if you have your eyes on something fancy. Dhaka, thankfully, always offers alternatives for budget shoppers.

The setup is pretty straightforward — the stalls are lined up on the street opposite Bashundhara City Shopping Mall. As you walk, your eyes will be drawn to the neatly arranged lines of shoes and the retailers constantly dusting or rearranging them, hoping for a good sale.

This shoe market is busier than one would imagine, especially now with Eid only a few days away.

“We are open every day. There’s no holiday, anyone can come whenever they want,” said one salesperson, gently putting a pair of loafers on display.

The market opens around 10:00 AM and operates until late at night. The crowd thickens as the day progresses. So, if you want to avoid a gathering, the earlier the better.