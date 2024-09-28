Famous pygmy hippo inspires ‘Moo Deng Makeup’ craze

Moo Deng the pygmy hippo has sparked a new trend called "Moo Deng Makeup", the latest beauty craze on social media, inspiring many to re-create the adorable look of the baby hippopotamus.

Thailand’s hottest new star, Moo Deng, a female pygmy hippo living at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, has gone viral with her cuteness. Despite her fame, Moo Deng hasn’t capitalised on it by launching her own skincare or makeup line, unlike other celebrities. Instead, beauty content creators have drawn inspiration from her natural charm.