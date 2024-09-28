Famous pygmy hippo inspires ‘Moo Deng Makeup’ craze

Moo Deng the pygmy hippo has sparked a new trend called "Moo Deng Makeup", the latest beauty craze on social media, inspiring many to re-create the adorable look of the baby hippopotamus.
Thailand’s hottest new star, Moo Deng, a female pygmy hippo living at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, has gone viral with her cuteness. Despite her fame, Moo Deng hasn’t capitalised on it by launching her own skincare or makeup line, unlike other celebrities. Instead, beauty content creators have drawn inspiration from her natural charm.
Instagram and TikTok users have been sharing their love for Moo Deng by re-creating her signature look through makeup. Mei Pang, a makeup artist and social-media content creator with more than 3 million Instagram followers, was one of the first to join the Moo Deng makeup trend. With such a large following, it's no surprise the trend has gone viral among the general public.
Mei Pang explained the look, saying, "She has it all – radiant skin, big, lively eyes, and a sense of vitality. There are no clear photos of her; it’s all a blur, and I love it. I really hope she knows how much she’s influencing the world."
While hippo-inspired makeup tutorials might seem unusual, beauty is an art form. Other creators have also shared their interpretations of the "Moo Deng" look, focusing on rosy cheeks, grey lips, and, of course, the dewy, glowing skin.
Beauty and image experts at Business Insider describe Moo Deng’s blush trend as playful and youthful. A makeup artist and instructor in Singapore added that the blush used in this trend is unique, featuring a dusty hue not commonly seen.