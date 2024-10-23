Brace for the Halloween experience at these spooky venues

Come October 31, and it’s Halloween. If you're still unsure about where to celebrate, we can recommend some spooky places. Whether you're planning to go solo or with friends, these spots are sure to get you in the Halloween spirit. Let's check out where you can join the fun!

● Interactive Exhibit "The Conjuring Universe Tour"

If you've ever watched “The Conjuring”, the world-famous horror movie, then you won't want to miss this spine-chilling interactive exhibit. Designed to world-class standards, this event will immerse you in terrifying thrills at every step, making you feel as if you've stepped into the movie itself. With immersive lighting, sound effects, and realistic set designs across 2,000 square metres and 20 haunting zones, the exhibit replicates key scenes from the films. The experience lasts between 40 minutes and an hour.

In addition to the chills, there are photo booths for memories, hundreds of collectible items, and special menus for fans.

Which room will give you the ultimate scare? Visit the venue and find out for yourself. The exhibit is open now through January 5, 2025, from 11am to 8m at Attraction Hall on the 6th floor of Iconsiam. Tickets are available via Ticketmelon or Klook, and updates can be found on The Conjuring Universe Tour Facebook page.