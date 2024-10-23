Brace for the Halloween experience at these spooky venues

Come October 31, and it’s Halloween. If you're still unsure about where to celebrate, we can recommend some spooky places. Whether you're planning to go solo or with friends, these spots are sure to get you in the Halloween spirit. Let's check out where you can join the fun!
● Interactive Exhibit "The Conjuring Universe Tour"
If you've ever watched “The Conjuring”, the world-famous horror movie, then you won't want to miss this spine-chilling interactive exhibit. Designed to world-class standards, this event will immerse you in terrifying thrills at every step, making you feel as if you've stepped into the movie itself. With immersive lighting, sound effects, and realistic set designs across 2,000 square metres and 20 haunting zones, the exhibit replicates key scenes from the films. The experience lasts between 40 minutes and an hour.
In addition to the chills, there are photo booths for memories, hundreds of collectible items, and special menus for fans.
Which room will give you the ultimate scare? Visit the venue and find out for yourself. The exhibit is open now through January 5, 2025, from 11am to 8m at Attraction Hall on the 6th floor of Iconsiam. Tickets are available via Ticketmelon or Klook, and updates can be found on The Conjuring Universe Tour Facebook page.
● "House of Hungry Ghost" Exhibition
Explore the mysterious world of spirits at the "House of Hungry Ghost" exhibition. This event, featuring over 20 Thai artists, delves into ancient ghost stories through a variety of artistic expressions, including paintings and sculptures. The exhibition reflects each artist's unique perspective on the supernatural, offering diverse interpretations of ghosts and the relationship between humans and spirits.
The exhibition is free for visitors and runs from now until October 29, from 10am to 8pm at Room 249, 2nd Floor, River City Bangkok.
● Junji Ito Pop-Up Store Thailand
Back by popular demand, the "Junji Ito" event has returned, this time in the form of a haunted café experience! As you enter, you'll find various photo spots inspired by Junji Ito's iconic manga art, perfect for selfies and exploration. The event also features a wide array of licensed merchandise from Junji Ito’s works, including T-shirts, tote bags, lanyards, pillows, and rare books. Don’t miss out on the special promotions, along with a variety of spooky-themed drinks and snacks.
The pop-up store is open until October 31, from 11am to 7pm (closing at 8pm) at the 4th Floor, Zone A, MBK Center.
● " ‘Death Whisperer’ ( Tee Yod ) Exhibition Welcomes the Sequel ‘Death Whisperer 2’ "
The Thai horror film "Death Whisperer 2" premiered on October 10. If you've seen "Death Whisperer 1" and want to enhance your fear factor, we recommend visiting the entire "house" set up at Major Ratchayothin on the third floor before watching the movie. This immersive experience makes you feel like a character that the Black Ghost wants to kill. The exhibition features various photo spots and engaging activities for attendees, offering a chance to win free tickets to " Death Whisperer 2." The pop-up exhibition is open from now until October 31, 2024, from 1pm to 10pm.
● Halloween Village at Chocolate Ville
If you're looking for a chill restaurant with a great atmosphere and fun shows, Chocolate Ville is the place to be! Currently celebrating Halloween, this venue has transformed into a European-style ghost town for Halloween night. The event features various mascot performances, including a pumpkin bear, pumpkin dog, and round penguin. Shows run from 4.30pm to 10pm (timings may vary). To enhance the photo experience, dressing up in spooky costumes is encouraged to match the theme, as there are plenty of beautiful spots for photos.
The entrance fee is 150 baht per person, which can be redeemed for drinks, ice cream, and discounts on food ordered at the table. Enjoy taking pictures and soaking up the atmosphere from now until October 31. On weekdays, the venue is open from 3pm to midnight, while on weekends, entry begins at 2pm. Parking is limited.
If everyone is tired of the same old outings and is looking for a spine-chilling experience, Halloween 2024 offers exciting options. It’s a chance to encounter thrilling scares alongside the love of various mascots.