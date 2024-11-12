K-drama actor Song Jae-rim dies at 39

The cause of death was still unclear on Nov 12.
According to Seoul Seongdong Police Station, Song was found dead at his home in Seoul in the afternoon on Nov 7.
“Currently, there is no evidence of foul play,” said an official from the police station.
His wake is being held at the Yeouido St Mary’s Funeral Hall in Seoul.
The actor had recently changed his Instagram profile message to “A long journey begins”.
His last Instagram post dated back 41 weeks, with his activity on X, formerly Twitter, ceasing in March.
Born in 1985, he gained widespread recognition through his debut in the 2012 MBC drama series The Moon Embracing The Sun.
Following his breakout role, he appeared in several popular TV dramas, including Cool Guys, Hot Ramen, Inspiring Generation, Two Weeks and Queen Woo.
He also made a strong impression on the big screen in Grand Prix, The Suspect and Bait.
Most recently, he performed on stage in the musical La Rose De Versailles, and his last performance was on Oct 13.
His funeral will be held on Nov 14, with the service scheduled for noon.
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network