10 Years of S2O: Songkran Music Festival hits Rajamangala!

The top five international target groups for the S2O festival are led by China, followed by Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. The average spending per person is around 20,000 baht (covering tickets, hotels, food, and activities).

S2O is one of the top three Songkran events supported by the government’s soft power policies. This has led to the “unlocking” of sports stadiums to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages, which was previously prohibited. This policy change is one of the reasons why the event moved to a larger and more impressive venue.

As for highlights, in addition to showcasing unprecedented innovations, the festival will feature top DJs from the EDM scene, including Marshmello, Alan Walker, DJ Snake, Major Lazer, Timmy Trumpet, and many more, delivering an unforgettable experience.

Tickets for the S2O event sold out within one month, setting a new record. A VIP package, priced at up to 1.9 million baht, includes three tables, each accommodating 25 people, with exclusive services such as premium food, drinks, and dedicated butler service.

In addition to its domestic presence, the S2O Music Festival has expanded internationally, with its next target being the United States, specifically New York City. Revenue from international licensing currently accounts for 20%.

“The S2O brand has been strong for 10 years, attracting tens of thousands of attendees. We’ve been able to expand the brand internationally. The event at Rajamangala National Stadium is the pinnacle of what we could have imagined. It’s something we never thought would happen. We had to disrupt ourselves and keep improving. This year’s Pepsi presents S2O Songkran Music Festival marks a new chapter, a renaissance for S2O.”

However, the “Transport” is a significant challenge for the organizers. To address this, S2O has planned transportation solutions for after the concert, including 20 buses to transport attendees from Rajamangala Stadium to The Nine Center Rama 9 and Foodland, with each bus accommodating 30 people. Additionally, 20 songthaews (passenger pickups) will be available due to limited parking space.

Based on this plan, S2O is expected to generate 350 million baht in revenue in 2025, up from 280 million baht the previous year. The majority of revenue comes from ticket sales (85%) and sponsorships (15%).