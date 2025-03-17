Kim Soo-hyun scandal: Photo claims to show actor washing dishes semi-naked at Kim Sae-ron’s home

Prada, which announced Kim Soo-hyun as a brand ambassador three months ago in December, said it has terminated its contract with the star. According to South Korean entertainment news site Soompi, the Italian fashion brand said on March 14: “In consideration of the gravity of the issue, we have mutually agreed to terminate our contract with actor Kim Soo-hyun.”

Another brand, South Korean vegan cosmetics label Dinto, released a statement on Instagram on March 15 to cut ties with him. The actor was originally signed to the brand for a one-year advertising contract until August 2025.

The label said: “This decision was made to uphold the values that Dinto stands for and to honour the trust placed in us by our consumers.”

Kim Soo-hyun, an A-lister in South Korean entertainment known for massive K-drama hits like My Love From The Star (2013 to 2014) and Queen Of Tears (2024), has fallen from grace in recent days.

Controversy grew when Hoverlab, a YouTube channel in South Korea, alleged in a video on March 10 that he began dating Kim Sae-ron in 2015, when she was 15 and continued the relationship for six years.

Kim Sae-ron, who rose to fame as a child star in the thriller film The Man From Nowhere (2010), died in February aged 24 due to suicide.

Additionally, Hoverlab claimed that Kim Soo-hyun pressured Kim Sae-ron to pay back a 700 million won debt she owed Goldmedalist, the management agency Kim Soo-hyun belongs to. The agency, established by Kim Soo-hyun and his cousin, previously managed Kim Sae-ron until the end of 2022.