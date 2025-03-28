Intimate texts between Kim Soo-hyun and minor Kim Sae-ron from 2016 exposed by lawyer

Although Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, confirmed that the two dated for a year and insisted Sae-ron was of legal age at the time, newly surfaced evidence has cast doubt on that claim.
On Thursday (March 27), Bu Ji-seok, an attorney representing Sae-ron’s family, held a press conference in Seoul, where he disclosed intimate messages allegedly exchanged between Kim, 37, and the late actress on KakaoTalk in June 2016.
At the time, Kim was 27, whereas Sae-ron, who passed away on Feb 16, was just approaching her 16th birthday.
One of the messages showed Sae-ron asking Kim if he missed her, to which the Queen of Tears (2024) star affirmed his feelings.
In another exchange, Sae-ron sent Kim a heart emoji along with a word mimicking the sound of a kiss. In response, Kim allegedly said: “Do it for real later haha.”
Further messages also showed Kim expressing his desire to hug Sae-ron to sleep.
As translated by Korean entertainment portal Soompi, the scandal-plagued actor asked: “When can I go to sleep holding you? I think I would be able to sleep well then.”
Meanwhile, entertainment portal Koreaboo reported Kim asking Sae-ron how long it would take for her to let him be physically intimate with her.
At the press conference, Bu also presented photos of Sae-ron’s self-harm and a letter she had planned to give Kim, in which she referred to the actor as her first love.
When asked what would happen if Kim continued denying the relationship despite the released texts, the lawyer said: “That would constitute a sexual offense if it wasn’t a relationship.”
Bu also stated that Sae-ron’s family is seeking a public apology from Kim, adding: “An apology is only meaningful if it’s accepted by the person receiving it.”
The Star
Asia News Network