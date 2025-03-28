Intimate texts between Kim Soo-hyun and minor Kim Sae-ron from 2016 exposed by lawyer

Although Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, confirmed that the two dated for a year and insisted Sae-ron was of legal age at the time, newly surfaced evidence has cast doubt on that claim.

On Thursday (March 27), Bu Ji-seok, an attorney representing Sae-ron’s family, held a press conference in Seoul, where he disclosed intimate messages allegedly exchanged between Kim, 37, and the late actress on KakaoTalk in June 2016.

At the time, Kim was 27, whereas Sae-ron, who passed away on Feb 16, was just approaching her 16th birthday.