Kokuho becomes Japan's top-grossing live-action film

Directed by Lee Sang-il, the film adaptation of Shuichi Yoshida's same-name novel has broken the record set by "Bayside Shakedown 2," which was released in 2003 and took in 17.35 billion yen (roughly US$116.85 million).

Starring Ryo Yoshizawa as the protagonist, the film depicts the turbulent life of a kabuki actor who dedicates himself to the traditional Japanese performing arts. Ryusei Yokohama plays the role of his rival actor.

In the story, the protagonist is born into a "ninkyo" yakuza family but is taken in by a renowned kabuki family after his father's death. He eventually rises to become a living national treasure as an actor of female roles. Kokuho, in Japanese, means national treasure.