Kokuho becomes Japan's top-grossing live-action film

Directed by Lee Sang-il, the film adaptation of Shuichi Yoshida's same-name novel has broken the record set by "Bayside Shakedown 2," which was released in 2003 and took in 17.35 billion yen (roughly US$116.85 million).
Starring Ryo Yoshizawa as the protagonist, the film depicts the turbulent life of a kabuki actor who dedicates himself to the traditional Japanese performing arts. Ryusei Yokohama plays the role of his rival actor.
In the story, the protagonist is born into a "ninkyo" yakuza family but is taken in by a renowned kabuki family after his father's death. He eventually rises to become a living national treasure as an actor of female roles. Kokuho, in Japanese, means national treasure.
The movie has attracted considerable attention, partly because scenes from kabuki plays such as "Ninin Dojoji" (Two Women at Dojoji Temple) and "Sonezaki Shinju" (The Love Suicides at Sonezaki) were filmed without dubbing.
Since its release in June, the film has gained popularity across various fields, with revenue exceeding 10 billion yen by mid-August. This success has boosted the original book's cumulative sales to over 2 million copies.
Furthermore, the film has sparked a social phenomenon that transcends the boundaries of the film industry. After watching the movie, fans visit the locations where it was shot, in a practice known as "pilgrimage."
The impact on the kabuki world has also been significant. An estimated 10,000 or more people saw kabuki for the first time since July, according to Shigeyuki Yamane, vice president and general manager of the Theatrical Division at Shochiku Co., which handles kabuki performances. "We've seen an increase in younger customers in their 30s and below. We believe the movie has had a considerable influence," Yamane said.
Theatre critic Osamu Inumaru said, "Kokuho also depicts the breath of the backstage world that is seldom seen, revealing the profound depth of kabuki."
