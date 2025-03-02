Popularity of specialty Thai tea booming

Bangkok remains the epicentre of the specialty Thai tea trend, accounting for 46% of all specialty tea shops nationwide, followed by Nonthaburi and Chonburi.

Minchaya Buranasetkul, owner of Khiri Thai Tea, one of the top-selling specialty Thai tea brands on Line Man, explains that while tea has long been a staple in Thailand, the recent rise of specialty coffee culture has paved the way for the specialty Thai tea market.

Specialty Thai tea focuses on a holistic approach, connecting every stage of development, from sourcing to serving. It uses locally grown tea leaves, developed by Thai producers, and crafted into beverages that highlight the authentic flavours of Thai tea.