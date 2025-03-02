Popularity of specialty Thai tea booming

It's not just coffee that dominates the beverage scene; recent data from the food-delivery app Line Man reveal that Thai tea is surging in popularity. In 2024, deliveries of specialty Thai tea reached 400,000 cups.
The number of beverage shops selling specialty Thai tea has surged by more than 205% in the past three years, reflecting a shift in Thai consumer behaviour toward high-quality Thai tea. In 2024, total delivery orders reached 400,000 cups, marking an 81% increase from the previous year.
Bangkok remains the epicentre of the specialty Thai tea trend, accounting for 46% of all specialty tea shops nationwide, followed by Nonthaburi and Chonburi.
Minchaya Buranasetkul, owner of Khiri Thai Tea, one of the top-selling specialty Thai tea brands on Line Man, explains that while tea has long been a staple in Thailand, the recent rise of specialty coffee culture has paved the way for the specialty Thai tea market.
Specialty Thai tea focuses on a holistic approach, connecting every stage of development, from sourcing to serving. It uses locally grown tea leaves, developed by Thai producers, and crafted into beverages that highlight the authentic flavours of Thai tea.
Today, Thai tea shops nationwide are selecting premium tea leaves from diverse regions, each offering unique taste notes:
Chiang Rai tea carries floral and berry aromas.
Mae Hong Son tea features citrus and fresh butter notes.
Pattani tea has hints of peanut butter and pine nuts.
Additionally, the rise of “Lisa Thai Tea”, a creation of performer Lisa Manobal in collaboration with Erewhon, a luxury supermarket in the US, has sparked mainstream interest in premium Thai tea.
As a result, leading brands like Khiri Thai Tea, Unicorn Signature, C Prom, and various beverage shops across Thailand have introduced their own versions of Lisa Thai Tea to meet growing demand.
Minchaya said that if the story of Thai tea is well communicated and supported by factors such as innovative menu development, market expansion to a broader audience, and backing from major brands, specialty Thai tea could potentially achieve mass appeal similar to specialty coffee, both in Thailand and globally.