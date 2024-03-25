Foreign tourists in Cambodia up 18% Jan-Feb; Thais lead with 250K

Between January and February, the Kingdom welcomed 988,574 foreign visitors, an 18% increase from 837,446 in the same period last year.

Thailand was the leading source, with 247,530 tourists (25% of the total), followed by Vietnam (185,385 or 18.8%), China (109,990 or 11.1%) and Laos (54,546 or 5.5%).

Khieu Thy, president of the Khmer Angkor Tourist Guide Association (KATGA), told The Post on March 24 that there was a significant increase in the number of international tourists visiting Siem Reap province’s temples in early 2024, with a more diverse demographic than during the Covid-19 period when most visitors were from neighbouring countries.

He observed that the growth in foreign tourist numbers has boosted job creation and income for stakeholders, especially after the sector’s near standstill amid the height of the pandemic from 2020 to 2022.

He said factors such as the recovery of global economic growth, promotional efforts for the country’s tourism, new road and airport infrastructure and direct flight connections are drawing more foreign guests.