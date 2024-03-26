More Thai people visit ski resorts than before Covid-19 pandemic

The group's 2023 results solidify its market leadership in snow and sun holidays globally, with a robust outlook for 2024.

Business volume reached €1,981M in 2023, up 17% from 2022 and 16% from 2019. Resort operating income hit €174M, a 64% increase from 2022 and 70% from 2019.

Resort capacity grew by 6% from 2022, with 97% upscale or very upscale capacity (+10 points vs. 2019). Club Med welcomed over 1.5 million guests in 2023, up 16% year-over-year, driven by Asian travel rebound.

The average room occupancy rate rose to 70% (+3.4pts from 2022). Operating margin increased to 9.5% (+50% vs 2019) due to an upmarket strategy and business model optimization.

By mid-2024, all Club Med Resorts will transform to a 100% Premium or Exclusive Collection.

The first half 2024 bookings surged +14% vs 2023, already at a record level.

In the ESAP region, business volume doubled year-over-year (+102%) and grew 6% vs 2019. Guest numbers rose 43% vs 2022, reaching pre-pandemic levels.