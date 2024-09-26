Pilok: playful rain, cheerful mist at Ban E-Tong

As soon as we arrived at Ban E-Tong, a small village in Kanchanaburi province, in the late afternoon, everyone found themselves in a kingdom engulfed by mist. The familiar scenes were almost entirely swallowed up. We willingly stepped out of the car, humbly embracing the clarity of the season.

The journey, more than 300 kilometres from Bangkok, felt longer. Although the M81 motorway has begun trial service, significantly reducing travel time, once we reached Thong Pha Phum district, we still had to drive another 70km up the mountain to Ban E-Tong. The narrow, winding road with 399 curves requires extra caution, especially during the rainy season.

The Story of Pilok Mine

Back in 1940, when the mining industry was flourishing, this village nestled in the mountains near the Thai-Myanmar border was home to a bustling tin mine with hundreds of workers. However, the industry began to decline around 1984-1985.

Today, remnants of the historical Pilok Mine still remain. Our young guide took us to see what life was like at the old Pilok Mine in the past, including the workers' quarters, remnants of vehicles, machinery, and tools.

Nearby, the clear waters of Pilok Waterfall converge into a small pond where koi swim gracefully. In the thick mist and gentle rain, the atmosphere felt particularly peaceful.