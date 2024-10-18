The stunning experiences of a tour guide who went diving around Ko Lao Liang

After the marine tourism season started on October 1, Anon Kingkoyao, also known as "Bang Dard", a 36-year-old marine tourism operator and tour guide in Trang province, went diving to explore the shallow coral reefs around Ko Lao Liang – a dream island for many.
Ko Lao Liang is located in the Mu Ko Phetra National Park, in Palian district of the province. It is peaceful, clean, and perfect for snorkelling, offering beautiful check-in spots to take pictures of Trang’s stunning marine scenery.
While diving just 20 metres off the shore in water 1.5 to 2.5 metres deep, he encountered a breathtaking sight — a school of anchovies, locally known as "Pla Lek Kon", numbering in the millions, swimming around the coral reef at Ko Lao Liang. The stunning view greatly impressed the tour guide.
The anchovies showed no signs of panic and swam around the diver, allowing close-up photos, showcasing the richness of Trang’s marine ecosystem, which has recovered after months of being closed to tourism. The underwater environment has rejuvenated, thriving with small fish in abundance.
In addition, dozens of clownfish, or "Nemo", were seen swimming among vibrant sea anemones in the clear blue waters, ready to welcome tourists until May next year.
Visitors can enjoy snorkelling around many islands, except for some areas of Ko Kradan where coral bleaching is still present.
Other islands, including the Emerald Cave at Ko Muk, Ko Chuak, and Ko Waen, are open for regular tours. However, for safety reasons, it is advisable to check weather forecasts in advance due to occasional rain and waves.
Travelling is convenient, with boat services available at Tasay Pier in Hat Samran district, Hat Yao Pier in Kantang district, and Pak Meng Pier in Sikao district. Tourists can choose between speedboats and long-tail boats, both offering local-friendly prices.
Photo by Anon Kingkoyao ( Bang Dard )