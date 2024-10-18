The stunning experiences of a tour guide who went diving around Ko Lao Liang

After the marine tourism season started on October 1, Anon Kingkoyao, also known as "Bang Dard", a 36-year-old marine tourism operator and tour guide in Trang province, went diving to explore the shallow coral reefs around Ko Lao Liang – a dream island for many.

Ko Lao Liang is located in the Mu Ko Phetra National Park, in Palian district of the province. It is peaceful, clean, and perfect for snorkelling, offering beautiful check-in spots to take pictures of Trang’s stunning marine scenery.

While diving just 20 metres off the shore in water 1.5 to 2.5 metres deep, he encountered a breathtaking sight — a school of anchovies, locally known as "Pla Lek Kon", numbering in the millions, swimming around the coral reef at Ko Lao Liang. The stunning view greatly impressed the tour guide.