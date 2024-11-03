SRT launching a special winter travel programme

Charming Chiang Mai – Bangkok to Chiang Mai to Mae Taeng to Inthanon: Trip 5 runs from December 19-23, 2024, for five days and four nights (two nights on the train), costing 13,490 baht per person.

Sleeping Under the Stars – Bangkok to Den Chai to Nan: Featuring Doi Samer Dao, Trip 6 runs January 16-20, 2025, for five days and four nights (two nights on the train), at 13,990 baht per person.

Romantic Chiang Rai – Bangkok to Lampang to Chiang Rai: Trip 7 is scheduled for February 12-16, 2025, lasting five days and four nights (two nights on the train) for 13,990 baht per person.

These seven trips across five scenic routes offer a new adventure by train along Northern Thailand’s most picturesque landscapes, travelling through Nan, Lampang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Mae Hong Son from November 2024 to February 2025.

Tickets can be reserved at all train stations nationwide or via the D-Ticket system starting November 4 at 8.30am, with only 38 seats available per trip.

Prices include accommodations, train fares (air-conditioned second-class sleeper), bus and other transportation, entrance fees and insurance, as well as meals and beverages. If fewer than eight tickets are sold per trip, the activity may be cancelled, with full refunds provided.

For more details, contact the customer service hotline at 1690, available 24/7.