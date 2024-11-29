9 Travel Trends in 2025: Redefining travel for the year ahead

Yet, it's not a one-person show — Gen Zs are eager to chip in, with 47% co-planning and personalising itineraries.

Baby Boomers, on the other hand, tend to take a backseat, with only 23% actively involved in planning.

Accommodation choices are as varied as the families themselves. Hotels remain the go-to for 40% of families, with resorts following as the preferred option for 52%. And around 10% of families are drawn to culturally immersive stays.

3. Vintage Voyaging

The growing popularity of second-hand shopping has extended its influence into the travel world. In 2025, travel wardrobes and accessories are set to embrace a more vintage style, reflecting a shift towards sustainability and individuality.

76% of Thai travellers are more interested in purchasing clothing during their trips rather than before they travel, with interest among Gen Z rising to 81%.

Over 53% of Thai travellers are keen to visit second-hand clothing shops while travelling.

An impressive 88% of Thai travellers have previously purchased vintage or second-hand items from abroad.

This trend isn't just about fashion or style. It's also driven by rising living costs and climate concerns, standing in opposition to fast fashion and consumerism. Travellers are embracing second-hand shopping during their trips as they seek affordability and unique experiences.

82% of Thai travellers (68% of global travellers) plan their spending carefully, finding joy in the hunt for hidden gems in thrift shops.

Additionally, 45% of them believe that second-hand items from vintage shops abroad are of higher quality compared to those available locally.

4. Noctourism

Escaping the heat for cooler environments has long been a favourite among Thai travellers, as seen in the Cool-captioners trend that came up in 2024's travel predictions where interest in water-centric activities was high on the list to beat the heat. In 2025, they are increasingly embracing nighttime adventures, drawn by cooler weather, the serenity of less crowded spaces, and a growing fascination with space and the universe.

73% of Thai travellers (62% of global travellers) are eager to visit dark, peaceful destinations, with many keen on nighttime activities:

85% dream of stargazing under a star-filled sky.

81% want guided tours focused on astronomy to learn about celestial maps.

74% are interested in discovering constellations and their locations.

Climate concerns, rising temperatures, and sunlight exposure also influence travel decisions, making nocturnal explorations even more appealing.

68% of Thai travellers plan to include more nighttime activities in their itineraries to avoid the heat of the day.

Sun protection is a top priority, with 75% scheduling activities during early mornings or evenings to minimize UV exposure.

Over 73% prefer booking eco-friendly accommodations in natural settings with minimal artificial lighting, ensuring a serene atmosphere while reducing light pollution, which benefits the environment and wildlife.

5. Passport to Immortality

Since travellers search for the elixir of life, the year 2025 marks a shift toward travel for longevity, as both Thai and global travellers increasingly value wellness tourism. For them, travel is not just a time to relax but a golden opportunity to enhance their quality of life, rejuvenate their bodies, and embrace a healthier, more youthful way of living.

81% of Thai travellers (58% of global travellers) are willing to "buy health" through travel, prioritizing trips focused solely on relaxation.

Over 85% of Thai travellers seek wellness activities they can seamlessly integrate into their daily lives to become a more balanced version of themselves. This includes adjusting habits like coffee timing (65%) and incorporating vitamin drips (58%).

Around 69% are interested in rejuvenation therapies during travel, focusing on longevity-enhancing activities such as Cryotherapy (82%), Whole-body vibration therapy (77%), and Stem cell treatments (70%).

6. Boyz II Zen

The year 2025 signals a progressive shift in social perceptions, particularly around masculinity and traditional "macho culture." The emphasis on alcohol, cigarettes, and bravado is diminishing, replaced by a focus on wellness, self-improvement, and emotional growth. For many men, travelling has become a means to reduce loneliness and strengthen bonds with friends while addressing internal struggles. Their key motivations include reducing daily stress (31%), relaxation and recovery (42%), finding inner peace and improving mental health (28%), and personal development (29%).

62% of Thai travellers (47% of global travellers) support men-only trips that prioritize self-care and connection. This perspective is particularly strong among Gen Z (66%) and Gen Y (68%).

Women play a significant role in encouraging the men in their lives to embark on these "man-only" trips, advocating for prioritizing personal well-being with 61% supporting their partners, 32% supporting male friends, 24% encouraging brothers, and 25% encouraging their fathers.

7. The Gate Escape

In the past, travellers often rushed to arrive just in time for their flight, aiming to avoid crowds at the airport lounges. However, by 2025, the trend has shifted to a more relaxed approach, where travellers are open to spending time enjoying new entertainment options available at airports before their flights. Next year, Thai travellers are moving away from the typical stressful airport experience and are instead embracing convenient, enjoyable stopovers. The shift reflects a new mindset, where even layovers can become a delightful part of their journey.

82% of Thai travellers stated that they would feel much better and less stressed about their trip if there were more amenities and entertainment options available at the airport.

73% of Thai travellers expressed interest in visiting unique and interesting landmarks or attractions within the airport.

77% of Thai travellers prefer airports with distinctive facilities that provide an experience, rather than those lacking such offerings.

The driving force behind this shift is largely attributed to Gen Z and Gen Y travellers, with 75% of them considering airport amenities as an important factor when choosing their travel destinations. Key features they are particularly interested in include capsule hotels at airports, airport spas, or Michelin-star restaurants.

8. Neuroinclusive Navigation

In 2025, the trend of promoting equality and creating inclusive travel options for people with special needs (Neurodivergent People) is gaining momentum, particularly in the travel industry. Thai travellers with special needs are increasingly seeking technology to assist them during their journeys, aiming to reduce anxiety for themselves or their companions.

65% of Thai travellers with special needs have had negative experiences while travelling due to barriers arising from their unique needs (compared to 49% of global travellers).

76% believe that their travel options are limited because of their differences.

77% of Thai travellers in this group are interested in using AI tools to provide concise, real-time travel information, such as updates on delayed flights or recommendations for less crowded areas at airports or hotels.

74% prioritize sensory stimulation rooms at airports, hotels, and other locations.

83% seek noise-cancellation options to improve their travel experience.

9. Ageless Adventures

The image of retirement is set to shift for Thai Baby Boomers next year, as they refuse to let age limit their love for adventure and travel. 21% of Thai travellers in this age group are interested in adventure tourism, seeking to redefine the concept of retirement travel and show that adventure has no age limit.

46% of Thai Baby Boomers are open to being less strict with themselves regarding alcohol, enjoying wine and other alcoholic beverages without guilt (compared to 27% of travellers globally).

Other popular activities among this group include: 35% are interested in horseback riding, 32% are keen on canoeing along famous rivers, and 25% are attracted to hiking and sandboarding.

Michelle Gao, Regional Manager for the Mekong and China at Booking.com, said, "In 2025, travellers will be using their trips to transform themselves, their relationships and ultimately the world around them. A growing proportion of men are seeking getaways that challenge outdated gender expectations and foster mental well-being. And almost one in five boomers are refusing to let age keep them from chasing down new adventures. It's all about breaking travel norms to foster a deeper sense of connection. At Booking.com, we truly believe that technology and imagination are coming together to create a new era of travelling and ultimately make it easier for everyone to shape their own journeys in 2025 and beyond."

* Travel Predictions 2025 research commissioned by Booking.com and conducted among a sample of adults who plan to travel for business or leisure in the next 12-24 months. In total, 27,713 respondents across 33 countries and territories were polled (including 1,016 from Argentina, 1,002 from Australia, 502 from Austria, 1,003 from Belgium, 1002 from Brazil, 1,006 from Canada, 1,007 from China, 1,005 from Colombia, 501 from Croatia, 501 from Denmark, 1,011 from France, 1,009 from Germany, 1,004 from Hong Kong, 1,002 from India, 506 from Ireland, 501 from Israel, 1,014 from Italy, 1008 from Japan, 1,013 from Mexico, 1011 from The Netherlands, 1003 from New Zealand, 504 from Portugal, 508 from Singapore, 1004 from South Korea, 1,008 from Spain, 509 from Sweden, 500 from Switzerland, 507 from Taiwan, 1,009 from Thailand, 503 from the UAE, 1,012 from the UK, 1,006 from the US and 1,016 from Vietnam). Respondents completed an online survey in July-August 2024.

** Booking.com data was based on searches made on the Booking.com platform between January 1 and March 31, 2024, by travellers from 11 APAC markets: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam; with check-in dates between April 1 and December 31, 2024. Top destinations were determined based on search volumes in 2024. Additionally, trending destinations were identified by analysing year-on-year search volume changes between 2023 and 2024, with a filter applied to exclude cities with fewer than 500 searches in the previous year to ensure data significance and integrity. Additional data is integrated from GWI Core, a flagship syndicated survey of internet users aged 16-64; and GWI Travel, which looks at travellers aged 16-64 to explore what makes or breaks their experience.

