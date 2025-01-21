TAT celebrates ‘Equal Marriage’ with nationwide travel programs

The Equal Marriage Day on January 23, 2025, will break the Guinness World Record for the highest number of LGBTQ+ couples registering their marriage in history. This grand moment will announce to the world that equal marriage is now a reality in Thailand.
For the northern region, TAT celebrates "Equal Marriage" with the following activities:
‘Equal Marriage in the North’ - A one-stop travel destination: Offering special privileges for LGBTQ+ couples travelling for their honeymoon in Chiang Mai and Northern Thailand, along with a TikTok Challenge to win accommodation prizes.
"LANNA Precious: Romantic Moment": Enjoy a romantic dinner with a Michelin chef in Chiang Mai.
Amazing Chiang Rai-Phayao Privilege: Special limited-edition souvenirs for the first 100 LGBTQ+ couples checking in at Chiang Rai and Phayao.
Relaxing Mae Hong Son: Receive a special Relaxing Gift Set when presenting a marriage certificate and posting a check-in photo in Mae Hong Son.
Love Journey in Lampang and Lamphun: Limited-edition Lampang chicken-patterned t-shirts for couples who review their travel experiences in the area.
TAT celebrates 'Equal Marriage' in the Northeast
‘Equal Marriage in the Northeast’ - TAT, in collaboration with utu Apps, offers discounts and special deals for LGBTQ+ couples travelling to the Northeast, such as discounts at over 50 restaurants, tour packages, and special prizes.
"Million Lotus Wedding": LGBTQ+ marriage registration ceremony at the Red Lotus Sea, Udon Thani.
"This Love, at Roi Et Tower": A special activity in Roi Et province, such as signing love contracts at the Skywalk on the 34th floor, along with exclusive souvenirs.
"Love Across the Bridge": LGBTQ+ marriage registration event at Dinosaur Floating House, Kalasin province.
"Love Wins @ Buriram": Marriage registration under the concept of "Enduring Love, Like the Crane" symbolizing loyalty and longevity. At Phela Ploen Buriram, couples can register in a lavender garden and receive a Gift Set, with a chance to win a free Honeymoon Package.
TAT Celebrates 'Equal Marriage' in Southern Thailand
"Wedding Under the Sea": Experience romantic underwater marriage ceremonies in Trang.
4 Islands Romantic Sunset Dinner Cruise: Enjoy a luxury BBQ dinner cruise while watching the sunset in Krabi at a special price.
"Refreshing Ranong": Receive discount coupons for hot spring baths when staying at hotels in Ranong.
"9 Hidden Gems in the South": Promote tourism in nine secondary provinces with exclusive hotel packages and privileges.
"Southern Vibes": Special promotions for booking accommodations and travel packages in the South through online platforms.
TAT Celebrates 'Equal Marriage' in Central and Eastern Thailand
Hua Hin Grand Inter Pride 2025: Celebrate the equal marriage law with marriage registration ceremonies, consultation clinics, and Special Wedding Packages at BluPort Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan.
Sunset Celebration River Cruise: Enjoy a romantic Chao Phraya River sunset cruise with exclusive sparkling wine.
Chanthaburi Love Wins: Receive a special souvenir made of Chanthaboon reed mats for LGBTQ+ couples participating in activities in Chanthaburi.
"Equal Marriage" in Chachoengsao: Enjoy free accommodation packages and a special dinner for couples.
The Great Moment: Dining Under the Moonlight: Special promotions for romantic moonlit dinners in Chanthaburi.
"Instant Joy in Samut Songkhram": Get discount coupons from leading restaurants and shops when staying in Samut Songkhram.
This project not only promotes tourism but also celebrates love in all forms, offering discounts and special privileges from hotels, restaurants, and local businesses in participating areas.
For more information on promotions and activities in each region, please contact the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) offices.