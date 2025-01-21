TAT celebrates ‘Equal Marriage’ with nationwide travel programs

The Equal Marriage Day on January 23, 2025, will break the Guinness World Record for the highest number of LGBTQ+ couples registering their marriage in history. This grand moment will announce to the world that equal marriage is now a reality in Thailand.

For the northern region, TAT celebrates "Equal Marriage" with the following activities:

‘Equal Marriage in the North’ - A one-stop travel destination: Offering special privileges for LGBTQ+ couples travelling for their honeymoon in Chiang Mai and Northern Thailand, along with a TikTok Challenge to win accommodation prizes.

"LANNA Precious: Romantic Moment": Enjoy a romantic dinner with a Michelin chef in Chiang Mai.

Amazing Chiang Rai-Phayao Privilege: Special limited-edition souvenirs for the first 100 LGBTQ+ couples checking in at Chiang Rai and Phayao.

Relaxing Mae Hong Son: Receive a special Relaxing Gift Set when presenting a marriage certificate and posting a check-in photo in Mae Hong Son.

Love Journey in Lampang and Lamphun: Limited-edition Lampang chicken-patterned t-shirts for couples who review their travel experiences in the area.