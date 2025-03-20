Don\'t miss the International Kite Festival 2025 at Cha-Am!

If you're planning a trip to Cha-Am or Hua Hin, mark your calendar! From March 21-23, 2025, the International Kite Festival @ Cha-Am will take place, offering a spectacular lineup of activities. Here’s everything you need to know:

Festival Details

Date: March 21-23, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Location: Cha-Am Beach