Don\'t miss the International Kite Festival 2025 at Cha-Am!

THURSDAY, MARCH 20, 2025

The International Kite Festival 2025 at Cha-Am, Phetchaburi province, will take place from March 21-23. Check out the highlights and concert schedule here!

If you're planning a trip to Cha-Am or Hua Hin, mark your calendar! From March 21-23, 2025, the International Kite Festival @ Cha-Am will take place, offering a spectacular lineup of activities. Here’s everything you need to know:

Festival Details

Date: March 21-23, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Location: Cha-Am Beach

Festival Highlights

Giant Kite Showcase features kites from 11 countries: USA, Colombia, France, Switzerland, Germany, UK, Netherlands, Australia, Japan, China, and Thailand.

Kite Viewing Tower for breathtaking panoramic views.

DIY Kite Workshop – Create your own kite!

Kite Market – Shop for unique kites and accessories.

Kite Flying Zones – Enjoy flying your own kite in a spacious area.

Food & Beverage Zone – Savor local delicacies exclusive to Phetchaburi province.

Live Music Lineup

March 21: Musketeers
March 22: Slapkiss
March 23: Singto Numchok

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at Cha-Am’s biggest kite festival! 

