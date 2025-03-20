Don\'t miss the International Kite Festival 2025 at Cha-Am!

If you're planning a trip to Cha-Am or Hua Hin, mark your calendar! From March 21-23, 2025, the International Kite Festival @ Cha-Am will take place, offering a spectacular lineup of activities. Here’s everything you need to know:
Festival Details
Date: March 21-23, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Location: Cha-Am Beach
Festival Highlights
Giant Kite Showcase features kites from 11 countries: USA, Colombia, France, Switzerland, Germany, UK, Netherlands, Australia, Japan, China, and Thailand.
Kite Viewing Tower for breathtaking panoramic views.
DIY Kite Workshop – Create your own kite!
Kite Market – Shop for unique kites and accessories.
Kite Flying Zones – Enjoy flying your own kite in a spacious area.
Food & Beverage Zone – Savor local delicacies exclusive to Phetchaburi province.
Live Music Lineup
March 21: Musketeers
March 22: Slapkiss
March 23: Singto Numchok
Get ready for an unforgettable experience at Cha-Am’s biggest kite festival!