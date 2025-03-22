\"Switzerland\" – A Dream destination for Thai travellers

For those who haven’t been, Switzerland’s pristine nature and fresh air are irresistible. And for those who have, they all agree with the slogan: "I need Switzerland!"
Pedro Zwahlen, Ambassador of Switzerland to Thailand, recently inaugurated a Swiss tourism event, highlighting the long-standing bilateral ties between the two nations—ties that were, in part, fostered through tourism.
He noted that in 1897, King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) embarked on a European tour, choosing Switzerland as his first stop, where he spent two weeks visiting landmarks that remain Thai favourites today. This visit sparked Thailand’s deep affection for Switzerland, making it the first choice for many Thai travellers exploring Europe.
"Majestic mountains, snowy landscapes, crisp air, and a natural 'outdoor air-conditioning' climate—these are the reasons why Swiss tourism captivates Thai visitors," said Ambassador Zwahlen.
He emphasized that Switzerland’s beauty isn’t limited to winter when most visitors flock to ski resorts. Instead, the country offers diverse landscapes and activities across all seasons. For instance, autumn is ideal for hiking and witnessing the vibrant fall foliage.
Simon Bosshart, Chief Marketing Officer (East) and a member of the Executive Board of Switzerland Tourism, shared insights into Thai travelers’ preferences. According to the 2023 survey, 62% of Thai visitors to Switzerland are from Bangkok, with an average age of 41, and 58% are male.
Most Thai travelers prefer visiting iconic landmarks and typically book accommodations well in advance. They also value relaxation, which is why group tours remain a popular choice. Top destinations among Thai tourists include Bernese Oberland, Lucerne, Valais, and Zurich. Additionally, Thai visitors favor trains, boats, and cable cars for transportation, as they are more convenient and cost-effective than renting a car.
The latest data from Switzerland Tourism (TMS) highlights that Thai travelers choose Switzerland for its safety, cleanliness, and efficient public transportation system.
Baptiste Pilet, Director of Switzerland Tourism for Southeast Asia, revealed that Thailand ranks second in the region for visits to Switzerland, with 178,761 overnight stays, a 24% decrease from 2023. Singapore remains the top source of visitors, recording 227,844 overnight stays. Despite the decline, Thailand remains one of the strongest markets for Swiss tourism in Europe.
In 2024, travelers from Southeast Asia collectively spent 737,229 overnight stays in Switzerland, down 12% from the record high in 2023. However, despite challenges such as the strong Swiss franc, inflation, and increasing competition from other destinations, the overall growth in Southeast Asian tourist arrivals remains strong.
Although the 2024 overnight stay numbers for Southeast Asian travelers have dropped from 2023, the region's recovery has outpaced other parts of Asia. In fact, overnight stays are 14% higher than pre-pandemic levels.
To promote sustainable tourism, Switzerland has introduced the "Travel Better" strategy, which focuses on five key principles:
Encouraging year-round travel to ensure a balanced flow of visitors across all seasons.
Managing visitor distribution to enhance travel experiences and reduce overcrowding.
Promoting longer stays to deepen cultural and scenic appreciation.
Integrating sustainability across the tourism industry through the Swisstainable initiative.
Balancing tourism growth with local community well-being.
Switzerland actively promotes green tourism by offering a variety of sustainable travel experiences. Many hotels have joined eco-friendly tourism initiatives, dairy products come from sustainably managed farms, and electric vehicle rentals are available to support low-impact travel.
Beyond its iconic scenic train journeys, Switzerland also provides convenient travel solutions. Actress and silver medal-winning chef Shawankorn "Kratip" Wanthanaphisitkul, who recently said “yes” to a marriage proposal in Switzerland, highlighted another standout service—door-to-door luggage delivery. This allows tourists to leave their bags at their current accommodation and have them delivered directly to their next destination, making travel seamless and stress-free.
Switzerland is a year-round destination with activities for every type of traveler—adventurers, culture seekers, explorers, and luxury enthusiasts. Whether traveling solo, as a couple, or with family, Switzerland offers accommodation, transportation, and experiences tailored to all ages.
For those who have visited, it’s not just “I love Switzerland”—it’s “I need Switzerland!”