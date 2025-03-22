\"Switzerland\" – A Dream destination for Thai travellers

For those who haven’t been, Switzerland’s pristine nature and fresh air are irresistible. And for those who have, they all agree with the slogan: "I need Switzerland!"

Pedro Zwahlen, Ambassador of Switzerland to Thailand, recently inaugurated a Swiss tourism event, highlighting the long-standing bilateral ties between the two nations—ties that were, in part, fostered through tourism.

He noted that in 1897, King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) embarked on a European tour, choosing Switzerland as his first stop, where he spent two weeks visiting landmarks that remain Thai favourites today. This visit sparked Thailand’s deep affection for Switzerland, making it the first choice for many Thai travellers exploring Europe.

"Majestic mountains, snowy landscapes, crisp air, and a natural 'outdoor air-conditioning' climate—these are the reasons why Swiss tourism captivates Thai visitors," said Ambassador Zwahlen.

He emphasized that Switzerland’s beauty isn’t limited to winter when most visitors flock to ski resorts. Instead, the country offers diverse landscapes and activities across all seasons. For instance, autumn is ideal for hiking and witnessing the vibrant fall foliage.

Simon Bosshart, Chief Marketing Officer (East) and a member of the Executive Board of Switzerland Tourism, shared insights into Thai travelers’ preferences. According to the 2023 survey, 62% of Thai visitors to Switzerland are from Bangkok, with an average age of 41, and 58% are male.