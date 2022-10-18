Birth of an Island Nation, and a Political Legacy

In fact, the credit here was also due to Kit Chan's immaculate portrayal of the former first lady and even though her stage time was much less than that of the title character, the audience could always feel her presence. As LKY, Adrian Pang was effortlessly immersed into the character and, as a result, the audience got to see different sides of the hard-working and strong-willed politician. In a supporting role of union leader and politician Lim Chin Siong, LKY's foil character who eventually took a different political path, Benjamin Chow's arresting performance could match Pang's at every beat and the same could be said for the ensemble who performed other minor roles.

The highly practical and neutral set design by London-based artist takis nicely fit both the horizontal and vertical massive space of the stage as scenes were continuously presented at different sections and levels which were deftly illuminated by Singaporean lighting designer Gabriel Chan. In short, "The LKY Musical" was an international production of a local story.

Interestingly and of course fittingly, the last number was Singapore's national anthem "Majulah Singapura" during which the audience was invited to stand up, and many of them did although I would assume not as many as the initial run in 2015 when Singapore celebrated the 50th anniversary of independence. That said and given the show's tagline "History; His Story; Our Story", I would never call "LKY" an ultra-nationalistic work. There's plenty non-Singaporeans can learn from LKY's life and works relatable to anyone.

A rumour is that a theatre company in another Southeast Asian country, with more exciting politics, was planning "The PC Musical: He Just Never Quits" for APEC Meeting next month but a recent controversy around a stand-up comedian's jokes on him has now put this project on hold. This is notwithstanding the fact that he himself wrote a few hit songs that can be easily put into the musical and many performances are expected to be sold-out thanks to thousands of military personnel who'd be bused in. Back in Singapore, judging from the audience reactions that Sunday evening, I'm sure the show will, and by all means should, be restaged soon. Check out www.facebook.com/theLKYmusical for more information.

Next month, SRT will stage Kendall Feaver's multi-award-winning family drama "The Almighty Sometimes" at their home stage KC Arts Centre in Robertson Quay. After pandemic hiatus, their annual outdoors production will return to Fort Canning Park with "A Midsummer's Night Dream" next May. Visit srt.com.sg for more details.

Pawit Mahasarinand

The writer's trip was supported by SRT. Special thanks to Charlotte Nors for all kind assistance.