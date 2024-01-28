Dragons fly high throughout the city

The dragon is the only mythical creature among the 12 in the Chinese zodiac. It appears as a chimaera combining the features of nine real animals. It has antlers like a deer, a head like a camel, eyes like a rabbit, a neck like a snake, a belly like a mollusk, scales like a fish, claws like an eagle, paws like a tiger and ears like an ox.

The dragon is hailed as one of the most iconic and revered Chinese symbols and is associated with such qualities as power, royalty, wisdom, luck, fortune, prosperity and success.

It's so deeply ingrained in tradition that it's heralded as a totem of the country's national identity and cultural heritage, and Chinese often refer to themselves as "descendants of the dragon".

"These installations embody Shanghai's blessings for people born in the Year of the Dragon," 34-year-old office worker Xu Fei says while visiting a dragon-themed display in Raffles City in Changning district.

University student Yu Xin, 21, points out while admiring installations during a walk that some of his friends' names include long, the Mandarin word for dragon.

Here are some locations in Shanghai hosting installations.