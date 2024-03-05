Beauty queen Anntonia Porsild named Lady Songkran to lead this year’s celebrations

The appointment aims to highlight the significance of the Thai Songkran tradition and preserve its heritage.

During the ceremony on Monday, symbolic items such as a trident and chakra, representing Lady Songkran’s official emblem, were presented to Anntonia along with certificates of recognition.

The role of Lady Songkran is deeply rooted in legend, with the character being depicted as one of the seven daughters of Lord Kabilaphrom, also known as Lord Maha Songkran, an angel residing in heaven. One of Lord Kabilaphrom’s daughters traditionally leads a procession around Mount Meru on April 13 every year. This year, April 13 is a Saturday and the daughter in charge of leading the parade is Mahothornthewi.