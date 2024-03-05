Beauty queen Anntonia Porsild named Lady Songkran to lead this year’s celebrations
To celebrate UNESCO’s recognition of Thailand’s Songkran festival as an intangible cultural heritage, the Department of Cultural Promotion has appointed Miss Universe 2023 first runner-up Anntonia Porsild as this year’s Lady Songkran.
The appointment aims to highlight the significance of the Thai Songkran tradition and preserve its heritage.
During the ceremony on Monday, symbolic items such as a trident and chakra, representing Lady Songkran’s official emblem, were presented to Anntonia along with certificates of recognition.
The role of Lady Songkran is deeply rooted in legend, with the character being depicted as one of the seven daughters of Lord Kabilaphrom, also known as Lord Maha Songkran, an angel residing in heaven. One of Lord Kabilaphrom’s daughters traditionally leads a procession around Mount Meru on April 13 every year. This year, April 13 is a Saturday and the daughter in charge of leading the parade is Mahothornthewi.
Promotional projects have been initiated to raise awareness about the significance of Thailand’s Songkran tradition, both locally and internationally. This includes the creation of a Songkran song in English, Chinese, French and German, aiming to promote Thailand’s soft power and enhance cultural understanding among people.
This year, the government is collaborating with various sectors to organise the “Maha Songkran World Water Festival” throughout April. This event will feature celebrations and activities in Bangkok as well as regional areas, fostering widespread participation and a sense of unity and cultural pride nationwide.