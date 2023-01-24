Children of the Mist: The Bride-Kidnapping Festival

Questioning the tradition

The film urges viewers to question the morality behind the bride-kidnapping tradition of the Hmong people, while highlighting the pain of the girl’s family which is clearly at a disadvantage in this tradition.

Di’s mother was also once a “kidnapped” bride who has had to live with an abusive drunken husband throughout her marriage. Viewers can easily predict that if Di were to accept the boy’s proposal against her will, she would unavoidably suffer the same fate as her mother and that of many other Hmong women.

However, educated viewers should beware of the differences in culture and tradition when using their lens to judge other societies.

Many viewers questioned why Di’s family was forcing marriage on the young girl, when the couple clearly did not love each other. The inaction of Di’s mother, who cries when she learns that her daughter was “kidnapped” but later lets the groom’s family take her away, has baffled several viewers.

Prominent Thai historian Prof Nidhi Eoseewong once said that maintaining their “face” in society and following socially accepted practices are of the highest priority for families in several Southeast Asian cultures.

He said the ties among family members are woven together by traditions, and the folk ways are designed to keep the society running. Since ancient times, activities such as transplanting rice paddy and building a house cannot be done by a single person or family, but they rely on the help of community members. Marriage between villagers also serves as a way to expand the workforce and strengthen the community.

Since the community has been built around these traditions, those wandering off the accepted folkways are often meted out punishments, ranging from being gossiped about, shunned, or even excommunicated. This is the major difference between an ethnic community and a civilised society, where individuality is respected and often celebrated.



Clash of traditional vs modern thinking

In a crucial scene when Di turns to her school teacher for asylum, her mother intervenes and orders the girl to come home, shrugging off the teacher’s protest that Di should at least finish her schooling before getting married, for better career opportunities. This scene reflects the inner conflict of Di’s mother, who deep down does not agree with the marriage of her young girl but chooses not to break the tradition to save the family’s face in the community.

The movie compares two concepts of the old and new eras. On the one hand we have traditions that have been observed maintaining order in society for generations, and on the other hand modern parents realise that education could be the foundation of a better future for their children.

It might come to a surprise to many viewers that in the eyes of the Hmong people, marriage is more important than completing compulsory education. Some Hmong parents view education as an uncertain path as finishing school does not always guarantee a good career or good future, unlike marrying into a family that is wealthy, or is at least doing better than their own. Many families, despite giving basic education to their children, end up shipping them off to work in China to support the family.

Since people in these remote communities rarely experience the tangible benefits of education, they tend to stick to existing traditions which at least have proven to serve their lives well in the past. This is a tricky issue that humanitarian organisations must consider before providing help.



Conclusion

The film ends with Di eventually being spared the traditional marriage to a man she does not love — a relief for me and other viewers. I believe that she will not be the last victim of this marriage-by-abduction tradition, which is still present in the Hmong community, in sharp contrast with the modern world that values a person’s consent. This film has truly inspired viewers to question the clash of values of the old and the new worlds.

“Children of the Mist” is being screened at the Bangkok Asean Film Festival 2022 from January 20-25 at Paragon Cineplex and SF World Cinema in Bangkok. Don’t fret if you miss the festival, as the publisher, Documentary Club, will be bringing the film to theatres soon.