Just 4 minutes of difference between ‘Hoon Payon’ and ‘Pook Payon’, but a big gap in ratings

They were both screened at the same theatres but at different times, while their posters were also similar.

If your curiosity made you see both films, you would have soon realised that they are in fact mostly identical, except for one small detail — "Pook Payon" is four minutes longer.

This peculiar phenomenon has not been seen in Thai film industry for a long time, at least not since the Film and Video Act of 2008 came into effect.

Let’s back up a few weeks to see how it happened.

Earlier last month, a horror film made by Five Star Production “Hoon Payon” was scheduled for screening in theatres on March 7. Directed by Phontharis Chotkijsadarsopon ("Ghost Ship", "Pee Nak Trilogy"), the film follows the same theme of "Pee Nak" — a young man’s horrific experience with supernatural beings.



The plot

“Hoon Payon”, a Thai version of voodoo dolls, tells the story of Tham, a young lad who travels to a remote temple on an island to visit his brother who has been living as a monk there.

Tham learns that his brother was killed after he was framed for murder and theft. Tham decides to stay on to investigate his brother's death and clear his name, only to discover more mysterious deaths in the adjacent village.

Although the film is full of suspense and horror, the director did not forget to add comedic elements like in “Pee Nak” through a gang of novice monks to draw occasional laughter from the audiences.