In dedication to beloved film critic – Pannawich Taechakriangkrai

On the same day this year, in a sad coincidence, the industry lost well-known critic Pannawich “Tum” Taechakriangkrai to complications after surgery.

Pannawich was popular among film students as an Ajarn (professor) and a “big brother” who was well-versed in both local and foreign films.

As the former editor of Starpics magazine, he helped expand the landscape of film-related discussion and criticism in Thailand in the mid-2000s, when readers were shifting from print media to online messaging boards and personal blogs.

He was behind the success of famous film blogger “Nanoguy”, otherwise known as Chayanin Tiangpittayakorn. Pannawich invited the blogger to write features for Starpics.

Bodin Tepparat, a former Starpics columnist, recently posted on Facebook that Pannawich had published his eight-page film review in its entirety, without cutting a single word. He had submitted the review while he was a college student.

Pannawich later wrote an email to Bodin inviting him to write for Starpics full-time, which the writer said “changed his entire life”.

Pannawich also played a crucial role in organising activities for the Bangkok Critics Assembly, which was established in 1991 by film critic Nakorn Veeraprawat.