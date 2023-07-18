Back with a bang

With only two actors returning from the original cast, namely Atcharapan Paibulsuwan who’s captivating as always and Kor Kamonpatana whose physical comedy prowess was second to none, director Suwandee Jakravoravudh managed to deftly blend the new cast members in to form a strong acting ensemble. Working with either seasoned actor like Maethanee “Nino” Buranasiri who exceled as the director who seemed to care more about the young student intern backstage crew than his actors or a newcomer like Kanteera “Noey BNK 48” Wadcharathadsanakul, the Silpathorn Award laureate made sure that no one’s upstaged at any moment.

A delightful surprise was Sarawit “Kong” Subun whose credible portrayal as the stage manager here showed that he could keep the entire show on his shoulders. Much kudos was also due for Phatnacha “Puifai” Wiphatdettrakun whose Photchaman Sawangwong was unlike any we’ve seen and this performance should cement her status as a professional stage thespian.

The pace was slightly off that of the normal farcical one but maybe it’s the opening night and that problem should have been solved by the end of the play’s two-weekend run. Another setback had nothing to do with the cast or crew. Despite the loud and clear pre-show announcement, many audience members who didn’t seem to be members of the media were using their mobile phones to capture both still and video images during the performance while another one was reading and responding to his Line messages. It seems like some of us remain in the lockdown mode and cannot turn off their phones for two hours in the theatre.

Photo credit: Dreambox