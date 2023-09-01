Music from 53 artistes to be played at train stations, bus interchanges in Singapore

On Wednesday, the National Arts Council (NAC) and Singapore Mass Rapid Transit (SMRT) signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) and launched the national music movement Hear65’s I Play SG Music campaign. It is one of several that aim to enliven commuting spaces through music, poetry and busking, and thus widen avenues of exposure to Singapore’s art in public spaces.

From Wednesday, local artists will have their music broadcast daily to more than three million commuters across 122 SMRT-operated MRT and LRT stations – on the platforms of the North-South, East-West, Circle and Thomson-East Coast lines – as well as the Choa Chu Kang, Woodlands and Bukit Panjang bus interchanges, from 7 to 10 am, noon to 2 pm, and 4.30 to 8.30 pm.

The Bukit Panjang LRT stations will play the tracks from 7 to 10 a.m., 11.30 am to 2.30 pm, and 5 to 8 pm.

The year-long campaign boasts three different playlists featuring at least 50 unique songs from 53 Singaporean artists. The playlists will be updated every quarter.