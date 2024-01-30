Naked Comedy show in NYC is 'a liberating thing'

“Your clothes are kind of how you want people to see you. And the naked show is how you really are. And I think being on this stage, I've done some of my, like, most honest work,” said McClendon who has performed 3 times.

While the show's concept may seem odd to many, some attendees use it as a chance to stretch their comfort levels personally.

“I remember one guy in the crowd, he said yeah, I just lost 90 pounds over the last year and a half wanted to try like, try showing that - that's powerful. For some people, it's being around other bodies that are in various states of undress… Some people say, like, I was really appreciative, I saw so many different types of bodies, and other people were just like - yo, you guys are hilarious! And ultimately, that's what I want,” said Procida.

Reuters