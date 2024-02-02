20-year-old Chilean song 'Dubidubidu' becomes viral hit in Japan
A 20-year-old song from Chile called "Dubidubidu" has gone viral in Japan, taking its singer by surprise.
In 2003, a five-year-old Christell Rodriguez performed her hit song 'Dubidubidu' in a talent show on a local TV channel.
The song is about inviting friends over to your house while driving in a car. It was a hit in Chile but its popularity fell away over the decades.
Recently, the song has garnered a new lease of life thanks to streaming and social media. Earlier this month, it reached number one on Spotify's Viral Top 50 in Japan. It has also caught on in places like Germany, Finland and South Korea.
For Rodriguez, now in her 20s, it is unclear how the phenomenon started but says she found out after being tagged multiple times in a video of a cat bobbing its head to the tune. The Chilean singer now hopes that her catchy song will keep gaining traction and be used in social media posts.
Reuters