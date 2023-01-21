Zuma Bangkok, home of authentic Japanese cuisine
The concept of Zuma was born as a result of one chef’s obsessive passion with Japanese cuisine and his conviction that London was the place to develop his take on traditional Japanese food.
A fortuitous meeting between Rainer Becker and Arjun Waney not only resulted in the realisation of a vision, with Zuma restaurant opening in Knightsbridge in 2002, but was also the beginning of a partnership that successfully expanded the concept worldwide.
Zuma has successfully launched several locations across the world including Hong Kong (2007), Dubai (2008), Istanbul (2008), Miami (2010), Datca Peninsula (2013), Abu Dhabi (2014), New York (2015), Rome (2016), Las Vegas (2017) and most recently Boston (2019). Zuma Bangkok opened in November 2011.
Design
An essential component of Zuma is in its surroundings that are inspired by the 4 elements of Earth, Fire, Water and Air. The esteemed Japanese design company Super Potato was commissioned to materialise the vision. Designer, Noriyoshi Muramatsu, quickly developed an emotional attachment to the project and used his expertise, both spiritually and aesthetically. Amid his symbolic design, he introduced calming water features and used antique pine, re-cycled from old Japanese houses. He believes the wood to hold the goodwill of the previous owners. It took over 3 months of travel and research, to locate the exact granite and different woods that were ultimately selected for the project. Zuma is about a complete dining experience and complement the taste and flavour of the food.
Food and drinks
Zuma's characteristic culinary concept features a main kitchen, sushi counter and robata grill offering modern, sophisticated Japanese cuisine.
Greatly influenced by his time in Japan, chef Rainer Becker has introduced a modern, elegant and sophisticated cuisine philosophy, which has been inspired by the more informal Japanese dining style – Izakaya. The menu is authentic but not traditional. Essentially it is made up of three different components: the main kitchen - offering a selection of contemporary dishes, the Sushi Bar – with dedicated sushi chefs, and the Robata Grill – a concept which originates from the cooking style of northern Japanese fishermen.
An exciting and innovative range of drinks perfectly complement the cuisine. Indeed, Zuma boasted the first sake sommelier in Europe. Such is Becker’s dedication to sake, that he serves 40 different varieties, including his own Biwa no Choju, which is brewed exclusively for Zuma from the waters of Lake Biwa in the Shiga prefecture. The lake’s natural mineral water was made legendary in Japan by the last shogun, Tokugawa Yoshiro, who in the 15th century created the rules that govern Japanese cooking styles and tea ceremonies today.
Zuma Bangkok also boasts an ample selection of fine wines.
Bar at Zuma
In addition to the wines and sakes offered in the restaurant, the award-winning bar at Zuma is a destination in its own right. This unique and celebrated venue is renowned for its signature cocktails- using premium ingredients and select Japanese spirits.
Opening hours
Lunch: Monday – Sunday 11:30 – 15:00
Dinner: Monday – Sunday 18:00 – 00:00
Bar & Lounge: Monday – Sunday 11:30 – 00.00
Address: 159 Ratchadamri Rd, Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330, Thailand
Telephone: 02 252 4707
Line: zumabangkok
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.zumarestaurant.com
