Zuma Bangkok, home of authentic Japanese cuisine

A fortuitous meeting between Rainer Becker and Arjun Waney not only resulted in the realisation of a vision, with Zuma restaurant opening in Knightsbridge in 2002, but was also the beginning of a partnership that successfully expanded the concept worldwide.

Zuma has successfully launched several locations across the world including Hong Kong (2007), Dubai (2008), Istanbul (2008), Miami (2010), Datca Peninsula (2013), Abu Dhabi (2014), New York (2015), Rome (2016), Las Vegas (2017) and most recently Boston (2019). Zuma Bangkok opened in November 2011.



Design

An essential component of Zuma is in its surroundings that are inspired by the 4 elements of Earth, Fire, Water and Air. The esteemed Japanese design company Super Potato was commissioned to materialise the vision. Designer, Noriyoshi Muramatsu, quickly developed an emotional attachment to the project and used his expertise, both spiritually and aesthetically. Amid his symbolic design, he introduced calming water features and used antique pine, re-cycled from old Japanese houses. He believes the wood to hold the goodwill of the previous owners. It took over 3 months of travel and research, to locate the exact granite and different woods that were ultimately selected for the project. Zuma is about a complete dining experience and complement the taste and flavour of the food.