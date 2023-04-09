Sinchon's all-time favorite Korean campus town foods

Sinchon Daegu Samgyeopsal

In contrast to the young vibe of Sinchon's streets, this over four decades-old restaurant has a unique and timeless mood, which attracts both alumni and senior students as well as first-years. There is only one dish on the menu, frozen pork belly, which is served with complimentary side dishes that include seasoned spring onions (pachae), radish salad (musaengchae), kimchi, garlic, ssamgjang, gochujang and cold bean sprout soup.

Although frozen pork belly has become a popular dish in recent years that is widely available, what makes it special at this place is what you eat after filling up on pork belly.

Once you finish your crispy brown frozen pork belly grilled on the aluminium foil-covered barbecue grill pan, the server comes over to make you kimchi fried rice. It may seem like they are bringing you a new dish, but it’s actually whatever is left of the side dishes on your table that are thrown into the pan.

After cutting the leftover pieces of cooked pork belly into small pieces and adding a dollop of savoury kimchi from the kitchen along with a bowl of rice and some sesame oil, all the ingredients on the pan are cut with scissors so that you can taste them all in one spoonful once it's cooked. What looks ordinary, in fact, offers the satisfying flavour of well-mixed fried rice.

Sinchon Daegu Samgyeopsal is open every day from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.