Teas aiding weight loss beyond green tea

Whether you favour coffee or tea, there’s undeniable pleasure in sipping on a cup of hot masala tea during a rainstorm.

Yet, beyond being the elixir that helps you navigate the chaos of daily life, tea can do more than provide a quick energy fix; it can work wonders in managing your belly bulge.

While weight loss and green tea are commonly associated, with scientific support for their various benefits, several other options offer similar effectiveness.

Curious? Here’s a variety to consider.

Black tea

Having a cup of black tea in the morning or evening is a common sight in Indian households, research indicates that black tea undergoes more oxidation than other variants, resulting in its dark colouration.

The presence of potent polyphenols like caffeine contributes to weight loss by reducing oxidative stress and boosting metabolism.

Oolong tea

Though pricier, oolong tea can be an excellent weight-loss agent, combining the properties of both green and black tea, it undergoes more oxidation than green tea but less than black tea.

Oolong tea contains catechins and theaflavins, along with caffeine, making it a potent tool for weight loss and metabolism enhancement.