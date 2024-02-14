TB Division notes Thailand's rising cases, urges targeted screening to hasten "End TB" initiative
The Division of Tuberculosis, Thailand's Department of Disease Control is advancing awareness efforts about the severity of local and global Tuberculosis (TB) infections, emphasizing broad screening as a key strategy to meet Thailand's goal of eradicating TB.
Dr Phalin Kamolwat, Physician – Advisory Level, Advisor and former Director of the Division of TB, highlighted alarming TB statistics in Thailand on behalf of the Division’s Director Dr Kraisorn Tohtubtiang. Dr Phalin stresses the importance of widespread screening, underlining TB as a critical health hazard, difficult to control due to often asymptomatic carriers, leading to inadvertent spread. The Division underscores the necessity of a long-term, proactive screening plan to combat TB effectively.
Dr. Phalin Kamolwat, Physician - Advisory Level and Advisor to the Division, gave an overview of Thailand's tuberculosis challenge, "In Thailand, we're facing 155 TB cases per 100,000 people. This contrasts starkly with Japan, which has been taking serious actions against TB, now reporting just 8 cases per 100,000. We estimate over 111,000 new cases annually in Thailand, but only about 72,000, or 65%, are diagnosed. The remaining 35%, or over 40,000 cases, represent unreported TB patients, posing a significant risk of spreading the infection. Our TB mortality rate is alarmingly high, averaging over 40 deaths per day or 12,000 to 14,000 deaths yearly. Globally, the situation is also serious, with approximately 10.6 million cases and 1.3 million deaths per year. While Thailand aims to reduce TB incidence to below 10 cases per 100,000 people by 2035, the current scenario remains concerning."
Addressing the challenges of combating tuberculosis in Thailand, Dr Phalin Kamolwat explains, "TB remains a persistent issue in Thailand, necessitating ongoing proactive screening campaigns. The disease's lengthy incubation period, ranging from two weeks to even 5-10 years, complicates detection as many infected individuals are asymptomatic. Chest X-rays are crucial for spotting abnormalities, marking the starting point in identifying and treating TB cases. Once lung irregularities are detected, we immediately conduct sputum tests to confirm infection, followed by a 6 – 8-month drug regimen for treatment, which will cure TB. Prioritizing screening as a long-term national agenda will help us detect more cases, bringing us closer to our goal of eradicating TB."
Modern innovations are significantly improving patient screening efficiency. A significant one is the compact and portable digital X-ray device, equipped with an AI processing system. This device enables medical teams to conduct community-based screenings swiftly. Each examination takes just a minute, yet its accuracy rivals that of the larger X-ray machines found in hospitals. Dr Phalin Kamolwat explains, "The machine reports any lesion detected, leading to a sputum test for the patient. If TB is confirmed, treatment can begin immediately. Using these portable X-ray units in high-risk areas significantly boosts screening efficiency. Recently, the Division of Tuberculosis received support from the Global Fund to fight TB, enabling us to acquire 16 portable machines and distribute them to various hospitals to enhance TB screening."
So Maruo, Managing Director of FUJIFILM (Thailand) Ltd., said, "At Fujifilm, we understand the critical need to end the tuberculosis epidemic. We have been collaborating with public health agencies in Thailand and globally to introduce innovative portable X-ray units. These devices are designed for convenience, accuracy, and speed in TB screening. Our primary objective is to enhance the capabilities of medical professionals and healthcare systems, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to end TB by 2030. We are dedicated to accelerating the battle against TB, with a particular focus on early screening through our state-of-the-art technologies."
"In 2024 and beyond, it is crucial for all sectors to maintain a commitment to increasing awareness and promoting TB screening in Thailand. We now possess advanced innovations that aid in efficient detection, enabling us to identify TB patients swiftly and provide timely treatment. Maintaining the momentum in screening is key, and with continued efforts, there is hope that by 2035, Thailand could join the nations that have successfully eradicated TB," concludes Dr Phalin Kamolwat.