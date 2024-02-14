TB Division notes Thailand's rising cases, urges targeted screening to hasten "End TB" initiative

Dr Phalin Kamolwat, Physician – Advisory Level, Advisor and former Director of the Division of TB, highlighted alarming TB statistics in Thailand on behalf of the Division’s Director Dr Kraisorn Tohtubtiang. Dr Phalin stresses the importance of widespread screening, underlining TB as a critical health hazard, difficult to control due to often asymptomatic carriers, leading to inadvertent spread. The Division underscores the necessity of a long-term, proactive screening plan to combat TB effectively.

Dr. Phalin Kamolwat, Physician - Advisory Level and Advisor to the Division, gave an overview of Thailand's tuberculosis challenge, "In Thailand, we're facing 155 TB cases per 100,000 people. This contrasts starkly with Japan, which has been taking serious actions against TB, now reporting just 8 cases per 100,000. We estimate over 111,000 new cases annually in Thailand, but only about 72,000, or 65%, are diagnosed. The remaining 35%, or over 40,000 cases, represent unreported TB patients, posing a significant risk of spreading the infection. Our TB mortality rate is alarmingly high, averaging over 40 deaths per day or 12,000 to 14,000 deaths yearly. Globally, the situation is also serious, with approximately 10.6 million cases and 1.3 million deaths per year. While Thailand aims to reduce TB incidence to below 10 cases per 100,000 people by 2035, the current scenario remains concerning."