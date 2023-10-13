Kusuma Meechai Secures Back-to-Back Victories at KLPGA Qualifying Tournament at Phoenix 

The 28-year-old player from Prachinburi delivered an uneven performance, which included an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole and three birdies on holes No. 6, 8, and 17, but she also had four bogeys on holes No. 5, 11, 13, and 18, resulting in a total score of 71.

However, her performance was enough to secure her second consecutive win at this tournament with a total score of 10 under-par-278. As the tournament champion, she earned another membership on the KLPGA for the 2024 season and a winner's check of 5 million Korean won (approximately Bt117,000).

Kusuma shared her thoughts on the victory, saying, "I had a mix of good and bad moments during the round. Considering that I've just recovered from an injury, I tried to play as safely as possible,” said Kusuma who won a title on the China LPGA Tour this year.