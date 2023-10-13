Kusuma Meechai Secures Back-to-Back Victories at KLPGA Qualifying Tournament at Phoenix
2022 champion c successfully defended her crown after she beat Kan Bunnabodee and Thanita Muangkhumsakul by two strokes in the KLPGA 2023 International Qualifying Tournament at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club Pattaya on Friday.
The 28-year-old player from Prachinburi delivered an uneven performance, which included an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole and three birdies on holes No. 6, 8, and 17, but she also had four bogeys on holes No. 5, 11, 13, and 18, resulting in a total score of 71.
However, her performance was enough to secure her second consecutive win at this tournament with a total score of 10 under-par-278. As the tournament champion, she earned another membership on the KLPGA for the 2024 season and a winner's check of 5 million Korean won (approximately Bt117,000).
Kusuma shared her thoughts on the victory, saying, "I had a mix of good and bad moments during the round. Considering that I've just recovered from an injury, I tried to play as safely as possible,” said Kusuma who won a title on the China LPGA Tour this year.
“My overall performance has been decent this year, especially with my victory in China. However, I haven't been performing well in domestic events. After this, I plan to enter a Taiwan LPGA Tour Q-School and hope to earn a card,” added Kusuma who aims at playing mainly in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand next year.
Former national player Kan, an amateur, finished with a 68 for a total score of 8 under-par-280, tying her with Thanita, who achieved a hole-in-one on the par-3 7th hole for a final score of 69. Both Kan and Thanita are eligible for the 2024 KLPGA Championship.
The fourth place was shared by Saraporn Chamchoi and Japan's Eimi Koga, both with a total score of 7 under par 281.
Players who finished 2nd to 8th are eligible for the 2024 KLPGA Tour Qualifying Tournament Final Stage, while those who finished 2nd to 10th are eligible for the 2024 KLPGA Dream Tour.