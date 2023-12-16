Muay Thai completes the 5 rings
Muay Thai, officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2021 through the International Federation of Muay Thai Associations (IFMA) as the sole governing body, has marked a noteworthy milestone in the African continent.
Having attained full recognition in Oceania and firmly established its presence in the Pan Americans, including acknowledgment by the American Paralympic and Olympic Committee, Muay Thai has successfully made its debut in the European Olympic Games this year. Additionally, it is prominently featured in the Asian Indoor and Martial Games, the World Games, and various other prestigious events.
In its most recent triumph, Muay Thai achieved a unanimous election into the African Sports Union by the 54 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of the African continent.
The presentation to the Olympic Committee of Africa was spearheaded by Driss El Hilali, President of the African Muaythai Union, and Mohamed Ibrahim, President of the Egyptian Muaythai Federation.
They underscored Muay Thai's status as a full signatory to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), its dedication to gender equality, and its fulfilment of all essential criteria as an organization recognized by the Olympics.
This milestone signifies the comprehensive acknowledgement of Muaythai by all 54 African Olympic Committees, marking a significant success for the sport.
IFMA President Sakchye Tapsuwan credited this achievement to the concerted efforts of the Kingdom of Thailand, including AMTAT and PAT, in collaboration with the National Sports Development Fund. These entities joined forces to advance the cause of Muaythai within the Olympic framework. Sakchye also expressed appreciation for the global Muay Thai community under IFMA, encompassing 152 countries.
This international unity highlights an organization operating under uniform rules and regulations, aligning with the principles of the five Olympic continental federations and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).