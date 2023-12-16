Muay Thai completes the 5 rings

In its most recent triumph, Muay Thai achieved a unanimous election into the African Sports Union by the 54 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of the African continent.

The presentation to the Olympic Committee of Africa was spearheaded by Driss El Hilali, President of the African Muaythai Union, and Mohamed Ibrahim, President of the Egyptian Muaythai Federation.

They underscored Muay Thai's status as a full signatory to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), its dedication to gender equality, and its fulfilment of all essential criteria as an organization recognized by the Olympics.

This milestone signifies the comprehensive acknowledgement of Muaythai by all 54 African Olympic Committees, marking a significant success for the sport.