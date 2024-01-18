Special rules bout among three fights added to ONE 165 

The blockbuster card goes down on January 28 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, and will now feature an innovative matchup between legendary MMA fighter Yoshihiro Akiyama and famous kickboxer Nieky Holzken.

Also, top featherweight kickboxing contenders Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong will tangle in a catchweight bout, while hulking Serbian Rade Opacic will throw down with Iranian knockout artist Iraj Azizpour in a heavyweight kickboxing contest.

Holzken and Akiyama will face off in a special rules super-fight in which they’ll both don 4-ounce MMA gloves. The first round will be contested under boxing rules, the second under Muay Thai rules, and then the final round – should the bout make it that far – will revert to mixed martial arts.