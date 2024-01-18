Special rules bout among three fights added to ONE 165
An intriguing special rules battle – along with three other huge fights – has added to ONE 165 later this month.
The blockbuster card goes down on January 28 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, and will now feature an innovative matchup between legendary MMA fighter Yoshihiro Akiyama and famous kickboxer Nieky Holzken.
Also, top featherweight kickboxing contenders Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong will tangle in a catchweight bout, while hulking Serbian Rade Opacic will throw down with Iranian knockout artist Iraj Azizpour in a heavyweight kickboxing contest.
Holzken and Akiyama will face off in a special rules super-fight in which they’ll both don 4-ounce MMA gloves. The first round will be contested under boxing rules, the second under Muay Thai rules, and then the final round – should the bout make it that far – will revert to mixed martial arts.
MMA legend Akiyama will be looking to win his third-straight fight when he competes on home soil. The 48-year-old was last seen scoring a dramatic knockout win over fellow Japanese superstar Shinya Aoki back in 2022.
Holzken is an icon of the kickboxing realm with multiple world titles to his credit in the sport. The Dutchman is also a veteran of 15 professional boxing bouts and will likely come out guns blazing in a bid to close the show inside the two striking rounds.
A shot at ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov could be on the line when second-ranked divisional contender Grigorian faces third-ranked Sitthichai.
Incredibly, the pair will fight for the sixth time, with Sitthichai holding a 4-1 advantage in the ultra-competitive rivalry.
“Killer Kid” has been a staple of the division since 2020 and will be desperate to secure his first world title shot.
Grigorian, on the other hand, is striving to run it back with Allazov after the Armenian-Belgian star came up short after five ultra-competitive rounds with “Chinga” in 2023.
ONE 165 Announced Bouts
ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title: Superlek Kiatmoo9 (c) v Takeru Segawa
ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title: Kade Ruotolo (c) v Tommy Langaker
Lightweight MMA: Shinya Aoki v Sage Northcutt
Catchweight (187.25lb) Special Rules: Yoshihiro Akiyama v Nieky Holzken
Catchweight (156.5lb) Kickboxing: Marat Grigorian v Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong
Featherweight MMA: Garry Tonon v Martin Nguyen
Flyweight MMA: Danny Kingad v Yuya Wakamatsu
Women’s Atomweight MMA: Itsuki Hirata v Ayaka Miura
Heavyweight Kickboxing: Rade Opacic v Iraj Azizpour
Strawweight MMA: Bokang Masunyane v Keito Yamakita
Strawweight MMA: Hiroba Minowa v Gustavo Balart