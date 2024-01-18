background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, January 19, 2024
nationthailand

Special rules bout among three fights added to ONE 165 

Special rules bout among three fights added to ONE 165 
THURSDAY, January 18, 2024

An intriguing special rules battle – along with three other huge fights – has added to ONE 165 later this month. 

The blockbuster card goes down on January 28 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, and will now feature an innovative matchup between legendary MMA fighter Yoshihiro Akiyama and famous kickboxer Nieky Holzken

Also, top featherweight kickboxing contenders Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong will tangle in a catchweight bout, while hulking Serbian Rade Opacic will throw down with Iranian knockout artist Iraj Azizpour in a heavyweight kickboxing contest. 

Holzken and Akiyama will face off in a special rules super-fight in which they’ll both don 4-ounce MMA gloves. The first round will be contested under boxing rules, the second under Muay Thai rules, and then the final round – should the bout make it that far – will revert to mixed martial arts. 

MMA legend Akiyama will be looking to win his third-straight fight when he competes on home soil. The 48-year-old was last seen scoring a dramatic knockout win over fellow Japanese superstar Shinya Aoki back in 2022. 

Holzken is an icon of the kickboxing realm with multiple world titles to his credit in the sport. The Dutchman is also a veteran of 15 professional boxing bouts and will likely come out guns blazing in a bid to close the show inside the two striking rounds. 

A shot at ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov could be on the line when second-ranked divisional contender Grigorian faces third-ranked Sitthichai. 

Incredibly, the pair will fight for the sixth time, with Sitthichai holding a 4-1 advantage in the ultra-competitive rivalry. 

Killer Kid” has been a staple of the division since 2020 and will be desperate to secure his first world title shot. 

Grigorian, on the other hand, is striving to run it back with Allazov after the Armenian-Belgian star came up short after five ultra-competitive rounds with “Chinga” in 2023. 

ONE 165 Announced Bouts 

ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title: Superlek Kiatmoo9 (c) v Takeru Segawa 

ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title: Kade Ruotolo (c) v Tommy Langaker 

Lightweight MMA: Shinya Aoki v Sage Northcutt 

Catchweight (187.25lb) Special Rules: Yoshihiro Akiyama v Nieky Holzken 

Catchweight (156.5lb) Kickboxing: Marat Grigorian v Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong 

Featherweight MMA: Garry Tonon v Martin Nguyen 

Flyweight MMA: Danny Kingad v Yuya Wakamatsu 

Women’s Atomweight MMA: Itsuki Hirata v Ayaka Miura 

Heavyweight Kickboxing: Rade Opacic v Iraj Azizpour 

Strawweight MMA: Bokang Masunyane v Keito Yamakita 

Strawweight MMA: Hiroba Minowa v Gustavo Balart

TAGS
Muay ThaikickboxingsportsOne OK
RELATED
nationthailand