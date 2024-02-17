Amateur Sensation Navaporn to Vie for Glory at Blue Canyon Ladies Championships
Talented amateur Navaporn Soontreeyapas is thrilled and deeply honoured to have earned a spot to compete alongside professional golfers from the KLPGA Tour in the prestigious Blue Canyon Ladies Championships scheduled from March 15-17 at the esteemed Blue Canyon Country Club.
Navaporn, also known as “Namphueng,” is among the 12 invitees set to demonstrate their skills in the inaugural KLPGA event in Thailand. The tournament features a significant prize purse of US$650,000 (Bt22.750 million) and follows a 54-hole stroke play format with no cut.
Navaporn's recent notable performance includes a tied 16th place finish at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship in Pattaya, in early February. Remarkably, she etched her name in history during this tournament by achieving two hole-in-ones, a rare feat indeed. The first came on the 110-yard par-3 7th hole, where she wielded a pitching wedge in the opening round, followed by another stellar shot on the 160-yard par-3 16th hole, this time with a 7-iron.
Expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to compete amongst the elite, Navaporn, the lone amateur in the lineup, shared, "I feel thrilled and honoured to be able to compete in this tournament. This marks the KLPGA Tour's inaugural visit to Thailand, and I am diligently preparing for the challenge under the close guidance of Sarinee Leksuwann, (head coach of the national team), who is overseeing every aspect of my training."
The 18-year-old golfer, with four years of experience representing the Thai national team, added, "This tournament marks the culmination of my amateur career. Following this event, I will turn professional and then prepare to compete in the LPGA Q-Series for a chance to play at the professional level.”
Nanvaporn also expressed her anticipation for playing golf at Blue Canyon Country Club, stating, "I've never had the chance to play golf here before. I must admit, I'm very excited because it's renowned as one of the most beautiful courses in Thailand, with a rich history to match. As for my goal in this tournament, I'll be focusing on my performance each day and striving to do my best."
The Blue Canyon Ladies Championship results from a collaborative effort between Blue Canyon Country Club Phuket and the KLPGA Tour. Blue Canyon has committed to three years of sponsorship for the event. The primary objective is to showcase the course's potential as a host for international golf tournaments. Additionally, this year holds significance as it commemorates the 66th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Korea, with the tournament serving as a celebration of this enduring bond and an avenue for promoting sports and cultural exchange. Furthermore, the event is anticipated to bolster golf tourism in Phuket while inspiring aspiring young golfers. Notably, it is one of the KLPGA Tour's ventures beyond South Korea for the year, underscoring its international appeal and significance.