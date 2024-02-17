Amateur Sensation Navaporn to Vie for Glory at Blue Canyon Ladies Championships

Nanvaporn also expressed her anticipation for playing golf at Blue Canyon Country Club, stating, "I've never had the chance to play golf here before. I must admit, I'm very excited because it's renowned as one of the most beautiful courses in Thailand, with a rich history to match. As for my goal in this tournament, I'll be focusing on my performance each day and striving to do my best."



The Blue Canyon Ladies Championship results from a collaborative effort between Blue Canyon Country Club Phuket and the KLPGA Tour. Blue Canyon has committed to three years of sponsorship for the event. The primary objective is to showcase the course's potential as a host for international golf tournaments. Additionally, this year holds significance as it commemorates the 66th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Korea, with the tournament serving as a celebration of this enduring bond and an avenue for promoting sports and cultural exchange. Furthermore, the event is anticipated to bolster golf tourism in Phuket while inspiring aspiring young golfers. Notably, it is one of the KLPGA Tour's ventures beyond South Korea for the year, underscoring its international appeal and significance.