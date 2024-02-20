Thai female badminton players move forward after securing a historic runner-up title
The Thai women's badminton team returned home on Monday (February 19) after clinching the runner-up title for the first time in the 2024 Asian Team Badminton Championships’ women's team category.
After losing to India, the team, which is made up of Porphitcha Choeikeewong, Supanida Katethong, Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Thidaporn Glibyisoon, Jongkolphan Kititharakul, Rawinda Prajongjai, Nuntakarn Aimsaard, Phataimas Muenwong and Laksika Kanlaha, made history by securing the runner-up spot in Selangor, Malaysia.
“It's truly an honour to compete in the Thai national team. This time, we've scored our best result by securing the runner-up position in the Asian Championships,” Busanan said. “I recognise that we need to improve and adjust our game to achieve a better performance. In team competitions, every match and every player is crucial. I believe the new generation of players who joined this event gained valuable experience and this will contribute to their ongoing development."
Talking about the upcoming Uber Cup 2024, also known as the 2024 World Women's Team Championships, for which the Thai women's badminton team have earned automatic qualification with the runner-up title in Selangor, Busanan said she was sure Thailand will be even stronger in the final round. She highlighted the potential inclusion of athletes like Ratchanok Intanon and Pornpawee Chochuwong, suggesting that their addition could enhance the team's strength. "We'll have to wait and see when the time comes how Thailand can assemble the best team to compete against the world's top teams."
From late February to the end of March, the Thai badminton team, especially the senior squad, is scheduled to participate in tournaments across Europe. These include the German Open 2024, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, the French Open 2024, a BWF World Tour Super 750 event, and the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024, a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event.
This period is crucial for accumulating points towards qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.