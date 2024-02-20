Thai female badminton players move forward after securing a historic runner-up title

After losing to India, the team, which is made up of Porphitcha Choeikeewong, Supanida Katethong, Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Thidaporn Glibyisoon, Jongkolphan Kititharakul, Rawinda Prajongjai, Nuntakarn Aimsaard, Phataimas Muenwong and Laksika Kanlaha, made history by securing the runner-up spot in Selangor, Malaysia.

“It's truly an honour to compete in the Thai national team. This time, we've scored our best result by securing the runner-up position in the Asian Championships,” Busanan said. “I recognise that we need to improve and adjust our game to achieve a better performance. In team competitions, every match and every player is crucial. I believe the new generation of players who joined this event gained valuable experience and this will contribute to their ongoing development."