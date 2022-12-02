Why travel alone?

By K Tanzeel Zaman

Traveling alone can be intimidating, especially for those who consider themselves to be social butterflies. But a lot of solo travellers find that their most contented and joyful moments in life are spent by themselves.

There is surely something special about travelling with friends, but here are a few reasons why taking a solo vacation will be the perfect way to relax and grow as a person.

Freedom on the road

You will start to experience a great sense of freedom and clarity once you decide to take that step and set off on a trip to a foreign nation. It might take a bit of time, and the transition might be subtle as our minds gradually let go of all the unnecessary concerns and baggage we gather throughout the day.

We frequently spend too much time at home worrying about our things, debts, and obligations to "feel" or to simply be present. If you can break free from this and limit your possessions to what would fit in a backpack, you can feel "waking up" and realise how little you have lost and how much you still have to gain. One of the most invaluable advantages of travelling alone is undoubtedly this!

You will never experience a feeling of freedom as intense as when you are travelling alone with your backpack, letting go of the past, and facing no obligations in the near future. This is living in the moment, and this is driving freely.