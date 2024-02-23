Top trending spa destinations for 2024 unveiled

Top 20 Trending Spa Destinations For 2024



1. Romania: +233% searches

Romania is predominantly known for its snow-covered mountains, green hills and forests, vineyards as well as beautiful sandy beaches on the shores of the Black Sea, as opposed to its spas - but this landscape also lends itself perfectly to relaxing spa getaways. More than a third of Europe's mineral and thermal springs are found in Romania, so there are plenty of thermal spas for any luxury lovers to uncover too.



2. France: +120% searches

France is often thought to be home to many things associated with luxury; high fashion, beautiful fragrances and delectable wines - and this isn't any different when it comes to wellness. Spa lovers won't have to travel far in the country to find somewhere to kick back and relax, with the French Riviera home to plenty of beautiful spas for the rich and famous. The Alps are also home to spas and saunas aplenty - perfect for unwinding after a long day of skiing. Alternatively, Vichy, the 'Queen of Spas' and the most prestigious French spa town, could well be worth a visit for those looking to take a step back in time.



=3. Qatar: +85% searches

Qatar is home to many world-class facilities, and this is no different when it comes to spa breaks, with many high-end retreats to choose from, all designed to melt all your worries away. For those who enjoy trying out different treatments, the vast range of spa facilities on offer in the country will provide plenty of opportunities to seek out new spa experiences.



=3. Vietnam: +85% searches

Also crowned Asia's Top Spa Destination in 2023, Vietnam tops the list of Asian countries based on search interest for 2024. With beautiful beaches and tropical jungles, the exotic backdrops of Vietnam will allow spa-goers to escape the mundanity and worries of their day-to-day life. With many healing and relaxation retreats, visitors to Vietnam can expect to find many experiences on offer - from meditation to thermal springs and Vietnamese massages to herbal baths.



=5. China: +84% searches

Though countries such as Thailand and Vietnam may be the first to spring to mind when thinking of spa destinations in Asia, China also has an impressive array of wellness facilities. With many holistic traditions and ancient medicines ingrained in the culture of the country, these practices have fused with cutting-edge treatments and technologies to offer a unique treatment landscape.



=5. Montenegro: +84% searches

An up-and-coming destination in Europe, Montenegro offers the perfect destination for those looking for a coastal getaway. In particular, it has long been considered that two regions in Montenegro have beaches with healing properties - those in Herceg Novi and Ulcinj. Igalo in Herceg Novi is a prominent health tourism destination as a result, with the Mud Beach at the Dr. Simo Milošević Institute being a popular destination, with the mud said to possess healing properties that can relieve symptoms of rheumatic diseases, joint and muscle issues and neurological diseases. Alternatively, for the ladies, the Women's Beach at Ulcinj is said to have a positive effect on reproductive function, due to high levels of hydrogen sulfide.



7. Canada: +83% searches

The thought of Canada's beautiful landscapes is enough to make anyone feel relaxed, and a trip to this stunning country is sure to not disappoint. An ideal destination for wellness tourism, there are offerings for everyone - from outdoor activities to indulging in saunas tucked away in hidden bays.



8. Bulgaria: +82% searches

One of the most affordable destinations in Europe, Bulgaria offers a more purse-friendly option for those wanting a relaxing break. With over 700 hot springs, the country is also a popular destination for spas dating back to the Roman era. Why not take a visit to Sapareva Banya for a natural hot geyser experience; Hisarya for a hot spring experience set among spectacular ruins; or Devin for a location with crisp, fresh mountain air that's sure to make you feel brand new?



9. Nepal: +69% searches

Often associated with the practice of yoga, Nepal and the Himalayas are very closely tied to wellness and should be a destination that many lovers of self-care will have high on their travel bucket lists. Yoga retreats can be found here in abundance, but the country also has a history of ayurvedic medicine, so ayurvedic and hot stone massages which can aid circulation and detoxify the body are often found on offer too.



=10. Poland: +60% searches

With strong natural mineral sources, visitors to Poland for a spa trip should certainly look out for their acidic springs, sulphur springs, salt springs and thermal waters. They all bring different wellness benefits and are also enjoyable natural wonders to be admired. Another unique wellness treatment spa lovers can enjoy in Poland is the salt caves – the most famous being the Wieliczka salt mine. Here visitors can enjoy many treatments and all the wellness benefits that salt is said to offer, such as treatment for asthma, allergies and skin issues.



=10. Tunisia: +60% searches

Another country with a long history of spas and bathing, again influenced by the Roman era, any fans of hammams are in for a treat in Tunisia. More recently, thalassotherapy has become another popular choice, with water and seaweed-based treatments designed to soothe and revitalise the skin and body.



Top 11-20 Trending Spa Destinations

12. Argentina: +56% searches

=13. Cambodia: +52% searches

=13. Malta: +52% searches

=13. Morocco: +52% searches

=16. Croatia: +51% searches

=16. Egypt: +51% searches

=18. Austria: +50% searches

=18. Latvia: +50% searches

=18. Luxembourg: +50% searches

=18. Netherlands: +50% searches

=18. Thailand: +50% searches

For more information visit: https://www.spaseekers.com/spa-insider/inspiration/spa-trends-2024/