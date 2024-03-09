Asia’s Top 9 nature destinations

Miri, Malaysia

Miri serves as the gate to the UNESCO-listed Gunung Mulu National Park, home to rainforests, rich wildlife, and vast caves including the Sarawak Chamber, the world’s largest cave chamber by area. Here, visitors can explore karst formations, trek Mount Api for spectacular pinnacle vistas, and marvel at bat exoduses in Deer Cave, all through adventurous trails and boat tours.

Siquijor Island, Philippines

Siquijor, known as the 'Mystical Island of Central Visayas,' charms visitors with captivating mountain vistas and waterfalls. Mount Bandilaan, the island’s highest peak, showcases indigenous flora and over 100 butterfly species during hikes. The enchanting Cambugahay Falls, nestled in a lush rainforest, is said to have restorative powers, providing a serene escape from urban life.

Jeongseon-gun, Gangwon-do, South Korea

Jeongseon County in Gangwon Province, known for its serene mountain scenery, is an escape into nature. It features seasonal outdoor activities, including winter hikes on Hambaeksan and autumn exploration of Gariwangsan. Adventurous visitors can enjoy the exhilarating Byeongbangchi Skywalk, providing panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. Discover the natural beauty of Auraji through recreational pursuits like rafting, making it a must-do during your visit.

Hualien, Taiwan

Hualien, on Taiwan's east coast, offers stunning landscapes, cultural richness, and outdoor adventures. Taroko National Park, a key landmark, is home to dramatic marble cliffs, lush forests, and crystal-clear rivers, with hiking trails leading to breathtaking viewpoints, waterfalls, and mountain temples. Home to diverse wildlife, the park provides an unforgettable experience for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

Dalat, Vietnam

Nestled a short flight from bustling Ho Chi Minh City, Dalat offers a nature lover's paradise with cool weather, pine forests, and waterfalls. It's ideal for hiking, lake activities like canyoning, and enjoying local gardens. The surroundings offer enchanting scenery, making Dalat an unforgettable retreat for nature enthusiasts from around the globe.

Since the launch on 3 March 2024, World Wildlife Day, anyone travelling to Southeast Asia can book Eco Deals on Agoda. For every Eco Deals booking, a dollar is donated to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) conservation projects aimed at protecting wildlife and conserving critical habitats in Southeast Asia. In addition, travellers can benefit from a discount of up to 15%.