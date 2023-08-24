New Elderly Allowance Criteria: Budgetary solution or acceleration of Thailand's elderly crisis?

The issue of the elderly allowance is complex and susceptible. If it is seen as a basic right that all citizens should attain, then it should not be removed. However, if it is seen as a form of poverty aid, then it can be considered as one of the many measures that can be used to assist the poor elderly. Policy assistance can be provided on both sides of the equation: increasing income (including the elderly allowance) and reducing expenses (such as subsidizing utilities fees), so that the net income is sufficient to live on. In the author's opinion, the worrying aspect of most policy adjustments is that they are often piecemeal and do not take a comprehensive approach of the big picture. Regardless of the method, the elderly should have the right to live a happy and fulfilling life in accordance with their basic rights.

Considering the basic rights under the Constitution, Article 48 states that "..persons who are over 60 years of age and have no sufficient income to live on and persons who are poor shall have the right to receive appropriate assistance from the government..." If the government decides to adopt the criterion of "must be poor," then it may not address the important issue of how to ensure that a large number of people who may not meet the criteria will have sufficient income to cover their expenses. Therefore, before implementing the new regulations, the government must be able to explain and prove that other forms of assistance, in aggregate, can lead to a sufficient living standard in accordance with basic rights. Additionally, if the government's criteria do not match the public's understanding of what constitutes insufficient income, then they may not be in line with the objectives of the Constitution.